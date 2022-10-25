ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FirstEnergy’s power and influence have evaporated, with fewer lobbyists and less dark money: Today in Ohio

By Laura Johnston, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
OHIO STATE
Dave Yost for Ohio attorney general: endorsement editorial

In his first term as Ohio attorney general, Columbus Republican Dave Yost has too often succumbed to the temptation of showboating, joining high-profile national cases of little relevance or importance to Ohio taxpayers. One example: a case filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking Biden administration records on supposed “federal intimidation” of parents who raise concerns at school board meetings.
OHIO STATE
As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
OHIO STATE
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
OHIO STATE
Keith Faber for Ohio auditor: endorsement editorial

Keith Faber was a longtime Statehouse figure, including four years as Ohio Senate president, and with long experience of state budgeting, when he was elected auditor of state four years ago. Faber, 56, a Celina Republican, has proven highly competent, running one of the most important offices in state government...
OHIO STATE
The gratitude behind the badge: Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase

Guest columnists Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase are certified law enforcement executives with over 60 years of combined police experience. We both had the recent opportunity to attend the 2022 Law Enforcement Conference hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It was a valuable experience to receive important training, as well as network with police officers from throughout the great state of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Drop Box monster monitors: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Early voting in Arizona has been spooked by early Halloween hauntings of ballot drop boxes by armed MAGA monster goon squads. The treat of the right to vote freely is now being infringed upon by right-wing Trumplican tricksters terrorizing in tactical gear, and being further enabled by a Trump appointed judge who has declined restraining motions.
ARIZONA STATE
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
How can America produce enough batteries for electric cars? Open new mines: Robert W. Chase

MARIETTA, Ohio -- As Ohio grows into a manufacturing hub for electric cars and lithium-ion batteries that make the vehicles run, automakers will need a secure supply of raw materials to keep assembly lines moving. For that to happen, however, minerals and metals for batteries to be built at the planned Honda plant and other factories will need to be mined and processed primarily in the United States instead of imported from China and Russia.
OHIO STATE
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland, OH
