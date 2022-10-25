ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

100.9 The Eagle

This Talented Missouri Dog is an Expert at Sock Removal

We all have our gifts and that includes our pets. A new video shows that one Missouri dog the talent is the uncanny ability to remove socks. I'm envious. Based on the video description, this fun pet moment was captured in Cole Camp, Missouri this week. Here's what they had to say about what you're about to witness:
COLE CAMP, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It's Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian's classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

