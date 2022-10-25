MARIETTA, Ohio -- As Ohio grows into a manufacturing hub for electric cars and lithium-ion batteries that make the vehicles run, automakers will need a secure supply of raw materials to keep assembly lines moving. For that to happen, however, minerals and metals for batteries to be built at the planned Honda plant and other factories will need to be mined and processed primarily in the United States instead of imported from China and Russia.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO