Read full article on original website
Related
Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
Dave Yost for Ohio attorney general: endorsement editorial
In his first term as Ohio attorney general, Columbus Republican Dave Yost has too often succumbed to the temptation of showboating, joining high-profile national cases of little relevance or importance to Ohio taxpayers. One example: a case filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking Biden administration records on supposed “federal intimidation” of parents who raise concerns at school board meetings.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
J.D. Vance campaigns with Gov. Mike DeWine; Tim Ryan stumps in Appalachia as Ohio’s U.S. Senate election nears
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – With the election just 10 days away, J.D. Vance spent his Saturday trying to consolidate votes among Ohio Republicans, while Ryan worked to try to peel them off. J.D. Vance, a Republican writer who’s positioned himself in this race as a conservative insurgent, appeared in Cincinnati...
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
Keith Faber for Ohio auditor: endorsement editorial
Keith Faber was a longtime Statehouse figure, including four years as Ohio Senate president, and with long experience of state budgeting, when he was elected auditor of state four years ago. Faber, 56, a Celina Republican, has proven highly competent, running one of the most important offices in state government...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost clears $15 minimum wage proposal for next steps to get on ballot as constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday OK’d a petition seeking to amend Article II of the Ohio Constitution and set the state’s minimum wage at $15 an hour in 2028, clearing an early hurdle in proponents efforts to put the amendment on the ballot.
Current quandary is a call to heed state Supreme Court races: Thomas Suddes
If state government were a car, the Ohio Supreme Court would be the emergency brake — a fact worth remembering on Election Day, given the looming GOP sweep of the Statehouse. And that makes the race for chief justice of the high court, and for two other Supreme Court...
Drop Box monster monitors: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Early voting in Arizona has been spooked by early Halloween hauntings of ballot drop boxes by armed MAGA monster goon squads. The treat of the right to vote freely is now being infringed upon by right-wing Trumplican tricksters terrorizing in tactical gear, and being further enabled by a Trump appointed judge who has declined restraining motions.
The gratitude behind the badge: Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase
Guest columnists Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase are certified law enforcement executives with over 60 years of combined police experience. We both had the recent opportunity to attend the 2022 Law Enforcement Conference hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It was a valuable experience to receive important training, as well as network with police officers from throughout the great state of Ohio.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Some suspicious activity at the Bitcoin machine: Orange Police Blotter
Beachwood police notified officers in Orange at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 that they were out at the BP gas station and Uni-Mart on Chagrin and Richmond Road investigating suspicious activity involving a man at the Bitcoin automated teller machine, available for digital and cryptocurrency conversion. Officers added that the suspect...
How can America produce enough batteries for electric cars? Open new mines: Robert W. Chase
MARIETTA, Ohio -- As Ohio grows into a manufacturing hub for electric cars and lithium-ion batteries that make the vehicles run, automakers will need a secure supply of raw materials to keep assembly lines moving. For that to happen, however, minerals and metals for batteries to be built at the planned Honda plant and other factories will need to be mined and processed primarily in the United States instead of imported from China and Russia.
Northeast Ohio Halloween weather forecast: Mild temps but showers likely
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s forecast for Northeast Ohio isn’t a scary one, but it’s also not a real treat, either. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning Monday and remain possible during the afternoon, although the chances will diminish. Unfortunately there is a 30% chance of showers during the evening, when a lot of youngsters will be out trick-or-treating.
Customer won’t play ball in silverware/baseball mix-up: Russell Township Police Blotter
A $220 sterling silverware set purchased by a Russell Township man from an online auction site was mistakenly sent to a customer in Medina. The Russell man instead received a collector’s baseball that had been purchased by the Medina customer, according to an Oct. 20 police report. The auction...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0