Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
Cleveland.com

Dave Yost for Ohio attorney general: endorsement editorial

In his first term as Ohio attorney general, Columbus Republican Dave Yost has too often succumbed to the temptation of showboating, joining high-profile national cases of little relevance or importance to Ohio taxpayers. One example: a case filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking Biden administration records on supposed “federal intimidation” of parents who raise concerns at school board meetings.
Cleveland.com

Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Cleveland.com

Keith Faber for Ohio auditor: endorsement editorial

Keith Faber was a longtime Statehouse figure, including four years as Ohio Senate president, and with long experience of state budgeting, when he was elected auditor of state four years ago. Faber, 56, a Celina Republican, has proven highly competent, running one of the most important offices in state government...
Cleveland.com

Drop Box monster monitors: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Early voting in Arizona has been spooked by early Halloween hauntings of ballot drop boxes by armed MAGA monster goon squads. The treat of the right to vote freely is now being infringed upon by right-wing Trumplican tricksters terrorizing in tactical gear, and being further enabled by a Trump appointed judge who has declined restraining motions.
Cleveland.com

The gratitude behind the badge: Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase

Guest columnists Tom Wetzel and Denise DeBiase are certified law enforcement executives with over 60 years of combined police experience. We both had the recent opportunity to attend the 2022 Law Enforcement Conference hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It was a valuable experience to receive important training, as well as network with police officers from throughout the great state of Ohio.
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Cleveland.com

How can America produce enough batteries for electric cars? Open new mines: Robert W. Chase

MARIETTA, Ohio -- As Ohio grows into a manufacturing hub for electric cars and lithium-ion batteries that make the vehicles run, automakers will need a secure supply of raw materials to keep assembly lines moving. For that to happen, however, minerals and metals for batteries to be built at the planned Honda plant and other factories will need to be mined and processed primarily in the United States instead of imported from China and Russia.
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Halloween weather forecast: Mild temps but showers likely

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s forecast for Northeast Ohio isn’t a scary one, but it’s also not a real treat, either. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning Monday and remain possible during the afternoon, although the chances will diminish. Unfortunately there is a 30% chance of showers during the evening, when a lot of youngsters will be out trick-or-treating.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

