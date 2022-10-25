Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
wpde.com
2nd Annual Jerk Fest celebrates and educates people on Jamaican culture
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday people enjoyed Jamaican food and music at the 2nd Annual Jerk Fest in Myrtle Beach. There was food, music, and vendors. Businesses outlined Broadway Street as people hopped from tent to tent. One of those belongs to Denise Thomas who moved to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The Forgotten Ghosts of the Hammock Coast
The Hammock Coast is the laid-back stretch of the Grand Strand, south of Myrtle Beach, from Murrells Inlet to Georgetown. With its marshy landscape, moss-dripping oaks, and centuries-old architecture, it provides the perfect backdrop for many a spooky tale. And it doesn’t disappoint. The region is the home of two of our area’s most famous legends, The Gray Man of Pawleys Island and Alice, Spirit of The Hermitage, in Murrells Inlet. While their stories are often told, there are a number of other ghosts in these parts who are not so well known. These are a few of their stories.
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
wpde.com
Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
wpde.com
Halloween Golf Cart Parade held in downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Despite the rain, dozens of people lined Laurel Street in downtown Conway for the Halloween Golf Cart Parade Saturday. Golf carts were decked out in decorations, each one with a different theme. Many even had inflatable characters attached to them. And of course, there were a lot of treats handed out.
WMBF
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
wpde.com
Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Crab Cakes at Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Murrells Inlet
Many locals and visitors make a point of dining here, and it's easy to see why. It's known for its delicious food and down-home charm. One of the best ways to save money and beat the crowds is to order your food early. The restaurant has been named in PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes.
wpde.com
'Make something impossible, possible:' Horry Co. volunteer gives back through surfing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Friday’s recipient has volunteered hundreds of hours along the Grand Strand, giving the gift of possibility to many who would otherwise never feel the rush that comes from 'catching a wave.'
wpde.com
Man injured after shooting in Pawleys Island: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Pawleys Island Saturday night. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place on Bertha Lane. A man was injured and taken to an area hospital, officials said. There is no further threat to the public....
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach not ready to give up on season yet, claims spirited win over Seahawks
North Myrtle Beach entered its regular season finale Friday night with one win on the season, riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak. But against their neighboring rival to the south, the Chiefs were giving no quarter at The Hank. Two goal-line stands in the first half among four fourth-down stops in...
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Comments / 1