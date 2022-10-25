ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Apologizes For Comments On George Floyd

Kanye West has apologized for his recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Kanye West apologized for his controversial comments on the death of George Floyd by comparing the way he’s been treated by Adidas to having “a knee on my neck.” West spoke about Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter with paparazzi on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Calls Kanye A “Clown” For Not Apologizing To Black Community

Boosie once again had a bone to pick with Ye following the mogul’s apology to the Jewish community. The Kanye West divide in pop culture and politics has sparked debates. His steadfast supporters have come forward with their observations, claiming that West is a genius with a grand plot to rid himself of corporate pressure. Opposing arguments have labeled the music icon as pro-white supremacy and anti-Semitic, as West’s White Lives Matter advocacy and remarks about the Jewish community remain in headlines.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Condemned By The Nets For Antisemitic Post

Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film. Kyrie Irving has flirted with various conspiracy theories in the past. The Nets player refused to get vaccinated, resulting in him riding the bench for much of a season, and often drops cryptic and foreboding quotes on his socials like, “Humanity is at war.”
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy