Atlantic City, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Man Wanted in Gropings Near Rittenhouse, Philly Art Museum Area

A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including two near Rittenhouse Square -- in Philadelphia over less than two hours earlier this month. Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says

An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Officer Hospitalized, 18 Units Displaced in NJ Apartment Fire

A large Jersey Shore apartment fire displaced over a dozen residents and sent a police officer to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 5 a.m., Galloway police responded to the blaze on Apache Court, where officers observed a “fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments,” Galloway police said in a statement.
GALLOWAY, NJ

