NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Orchestra Performs Rendition of Phillies Victory Song ‘Dancing On My Own'
It's no secret that "Dancing On My Own" has become the anthem of the Phillies run to the National League title and the 2022 World Series. Now, the Philadelphia Orchestra is getting in on the fun, preparing their own rendition of Robyn's original hit ahead of Friday's Game 1. Take...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Halloweekend' Tip Sheet: Where to Get in Spooky Spirit in Philly Region, Beyond
Yes, it's a big sports weekend in Philadelphia, but it's also the spookiest weekend of the year, its "Halloweekend" and everyone deserves to celebrate the one time a year where people all over dress-up for fun. Halloween Oct 12. halloween candy Oct 16. From family-friendly to spine-tingling to spooky spots...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Wanted in Gropings Near Rittenhouse, Philly Art Museum Area
A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including two near Rittenhouse Square -- in Philadelphia over less than two hours earlier this month. Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Oh My God': Woman Runs Into Bryce Harper at NJ Trader Joe's (Has Selfie to Prove It)
You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper. Marissa Boutilier stopped by...
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Justified in Killing 2 Men Outside Bucks Co. Restaurant, DA Says
An Army reservist who shot and killed two men who were attacking him outside a Bucks County restaurant was justified, officials announced Thursday. The 21-year-old man and a friend were returning to his car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the Steam Pub restaurant along the 600 block of Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township when a group of men gathered near his vehicle and attacked him, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Officer Hospitalized, 18 Units Displaced in NJ Apartment Fire
A large Jersey Shore apartment fire displaced over a dozen residents and sent a police officer to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 5 a.m., Galloway police responded to the blaze on Apache Court, where officers observed a “fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments,” Galloway police said in a statement.
