Chamber Celebrates Return Of Junior Achievement To Lakeview
WARSAW — Kids at Lakeview Middle School are gaining some financial literacy courtesy of Junior Achievement and Lake City Bank. JA, an organization which helps prepare students for the workforce, recently started up again at LMS with the help of the bank. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated JA’s return after more than 10 years to the school with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 28.
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
Schmucker Recognized As Friend Of Extension
GOSHEN — Harold Schmucker, Goshen, received the 2022 Friend of Extension Award during the annual meeting of the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board Tuesday, Oct. 25. Robby Kelly, county extension director, reflected back to 10 years ago when he met Schmucker, who is “one whom you can often...
The Importance Of Diversity
GOSHEN — In the 21st century, there is a great need for acceptance. We find ourselves wanting to be heard and seen for who we really are. As a society, we are continuing to become more diverse, which in turn causes further conversation to push a diverse mindset in our daily tasks.
Milford Public Library — LEGO Saturday Happening This Week
MILFORD — Join Milford Public Library the first Saturday of every month for LEGO Saturday, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5, in the meeting room downstairs. Children can design and create original structures or make a creation that fits the monthly theme in order to be entered to win a LEGO prize. November’s LEGO Crew Challenge theme is pie.
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
WARSAW — Indiana’s top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
No Tricks, All Treats: Hundreds Attend Downtown Warsaw’s Spooktakular
WARSAW — Princesses, pirates, and popular television show characters trick-or-treated in downtown Warsaw during the annual Spooktakular event on Friday, Oct. 28. Local organizations and businesses passed out candy to trick-or-treaters near the courthouse, while many set up for trunk or treat in the city hall parking lot. Dozens...
Brett Denney — PENDING
Brett Denney, 64, North Webster, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Jean Ann Hunter
Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly at 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. (Wilkinson) Barber, she was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.
Saturday’s Democrat Rally In Warsaw Includes McDermott, Wells
WARSAW – The state’s top slate of Democrat candidates will have a rally at Kosciusko County Courthouse at noon Saturday, Oct. 29. Candidates will include U.S. Sen. candidate Tom McDermott, Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells, State Auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks, and State Treasurer candidate Jessica McClellan, according to information provided by Kosciusko County Democratic Party Chair Vickie Morton.
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, passed away after a recent decline in her health on Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born in Kosciusko County on April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie. Freda is survived by her children: Darcy (Desiree)...
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals Approves Two Cases
SYRACUSE — Both cases brought before the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals were approved at its regular meeting Thursday night, Oct. 27. Walter Hartley’s petition for a variance was to allow a deck to be rebuilt 6 feet from a north property line. The case was approved 4-0. The property is located on east side of Hansing Street, south of Bishop Street, at 1004 S. Hansing St.
Land Of Oz Sweeps Into The Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — The Land of Oz has swept into the Syracuse Public Library, and now during the entire month of November, you can test your wits and try to solve the library’s latest escape room — “Escape From Oz.”. During library hours, starting Monday, Oct. 31,...
Scott A. Esenwein
Scott A. Esenwein, 73, Nappanee, died at 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Elkhart. Surviving are his brother: Mark (Patti) Esenwein, Elkhart; a niece; and a nephew. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home,...
Charles William Howard — UPDATED
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born Aug. 12, 1932. Charles married Linda Andrews; she preceded him in death. He then married Nancy Jane Lyons on Oct. 15, 2000; she survives in Argos. Charles is also...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Lawn Care Tips for November
GOSHEN — By November, most people are ready for yard work to end. Irrigation systems are winterized, hoses are drained, and there is great anticipation to put mowers and rakes away for winter. Still, there is yard work to do in November that has a big effect on the health of your lawn next year.
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
