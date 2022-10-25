ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in guests, employees, & parking enhancements

By Bobbie Pottorff, Luke Sachetta
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cw9Nb_0ilrd37O00

BRANSON, Mo. ( KSNF/KODE ) — Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the theme park including new guest offerings, enhanced employee benefits, and infrastructure improvements.

SDC broke down the planned upgrades in a press release, beginning with $5 million towards Guest Experiences slated for the 2023 season. This includes:

  • A new, expanded Heartland Home Furnishings where craftsmen will demonstrate the use of authentic, late-1880s equipment, such as dovetailers, lathes and saws, located through a nationwide search to replace what was lost in a 2021 fire. Heartland Home Furnishings is an important part of The City’s culture, and in preserving the US Congress designated title, Home of American Craftsmanship. The heirloom, high-quality products created include bedroom sets, desks, bookshelves, cabinetry and more. Guests will watch the craftsmen in a new highly-designed and themed furniture factory. The atmosphere will be airy with high ceilings, handcrafted wood surroundings and open spaces, but warm and cozy in appeal.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0KKH_0ilrd37O00
    Artist rendering of the planned Heartland Home Furnishings interior.
  • Artist rendering of the planned Heartland Home Furnishings exterior.
  • New Fried Fancies, plus all-new waterside dining. The fresh and inviting schematics for the new Fried Fancies mark the return of the popular dining facility, but with enhanced décor, a larger footprint and the addition of a 200-seat dining area alongside a picturesque waterfall. This new eatery will excel in serving Silver Dollar City’s famous variety of funnel cakes and other family favorites.

Also opening in 2023 is a planned Student Employee Housing Project :

  • Silver Dollar City will partner with the Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall, adjacent to the park. Construction begins this fall. The new 3-story, dorm-like project will house temporary seasonal hosts participating in a variety of student work programs including Silver Dollar City’s intern program, Silver Dollar UniverCity.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXDWO_0ilrd37O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxU7J_0ilrd37O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8SI2_0ilrd37O00
  • The project will accommodate up to 300 students. Standard rooms will house up to 4 students with 4 beds, individual lockers, a private bathroom, a large refrigerator, Wi-Fi, a study desk and self-contained heating and air. Additionally, the Hall will have 2 common kitchens with gathering spaces and laundry facilities. Indoor and outdoor recreational areas will provide open spaces for games and gatherings.

Parking, Roadways, and Infrastructure are set to finish in 2024:

  • Construction will begin this winter on a significant project to improve the Guest Entrance experience into Silver Dollar City. The project includes an additional 1,200 parking spaces and improved entrances into parking lots allowing for expedited traffic flow into and out of the parking lots. Also included are enhanced pedestrian access routes, and a new turn lane into the park. Project work will be done in phases and targeted for completion in 2024.

More information on the new projects can be found on Silver Dollar City’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC

The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
BRANSON, MO
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
KTLO

9 business licenses issued in September in Mountain Home

The City of Mountain Home issued nine business licenses in September. Shelley Tomlinson for Shelly Beth’s Fried Pies, a food truck;. Jessie and Debbie Spangenberg for Pawn Planet, a pawn shop, located at 236 North Church Street;. Quoc Pham for H and Q Studio, a beauty salon, located at...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
bransontrilakesnews.com

A part-time idea becomes a full-time business

What was envisioned as a part-time passion project for Haley Brooks has turned into a full-time Branson business in less than six months. Her business, Boards by Haley, announced on social media they would be moving to a storefront location in Branson after working out of the commercial kitchen of a friend’s business in Hollister. Brooks custom produces charcuterie boards and boxes. Charcuterie is a creatively placed series of cured meats, pates, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, pates, crackers or bread.
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
STOTTS CITY, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
ROGERS, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy