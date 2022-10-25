At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging scores of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.One broadcaster reported that more than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed, however authorities gave that as the number of people in the vicinity of the structure, with state home minister Harsh Sanghavi stating that...

38 MINUTES AGO