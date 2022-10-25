Read full article on original website
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
BBC
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
BBC
India bridge collapse: Hundreds plunged into river and dozens killed in Gujarat
At least 78 people have died after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge. Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
At least 81 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India
At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging scores of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.One broadcaster reported that more than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed, however authorities gave that as the number of people in the vicinity of the structure, with state home minister Harsh Sanghavi stating that...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
Have you been affected by what's happened? Are you in the area? If it's safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk. Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
BBC
Birmingham nurses speak Welsh to soothe Swansea boy
A mother has thanked a student nurse for writing comforting phrases in Welsh on the bedside notes of her son while he was in hospital in Birmingham. Natalie Ridler, from Gorseinon, Swansea, said the nurse wrote down phrases for colleagues to use to soothe her then-two-year-old son, Morgan. Her message...
BBC
Covid-19: Jorja Halliday, 15, died from rare heart inflammation
A 15-year-old girl died after deteriorating "astonishingly" quickly from a rare heart inflammation linked to Covid, an inquest has heard. Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in September last year. She was referred as an emergency by her GP after her heart began beating fast and...
