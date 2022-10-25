ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting father enters plea

By Joe Gorman
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LIAg_0ilrcpr200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of shooting his father to death last month pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday.

Michael Bruno Jr., 49, entered his plea during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence.

Suspect in custody after shooting, stabbing in Warren

Bruno, a former deputy for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of killing his father, Michael Bruno Sr., 74, Sept. 17 at a Lealand Avenue home in Boardman.

Reports said the younger Bruno told officers “a disease made me do it” and he shot his father with a gun he described as his “baby Glock.”

The elder Bruno died of multiple gunshot wounds. When township police answered the call, they found Bruno on the lawn of the home with blood on his arms, face and head.

Bruno told police he recently had COVID-19 and told police “the disease is taking over America,” reports said.

Police found three guns in the home and lots of ammunition, reports said.

Bruno started at the sheriff’s department in 1995, retiring in 2006 on a disability pension. He had recently been working as a private security guard.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

