LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
From hell-raising garage-punk to towering shred storms: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The virtuoso will step in for co-founding Mötley Crüe member Mick Mars, who retired from touring earlier this week. John 5 has been officially confirmed as the new touring guitarist for Mötley Crüe, after it was announced the band’s original and co-founding guitarist Mick Mars would be retiring from live duties.
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT review
The G5220’s versatility makes it a compelling option in a market comprising some superb mid-priced electrics from the likes of Epiphone and Fender’s Player Plus series. Broad’Trons make for a more hench Gretsch sound but it’s not overpowering. If anything, with these dynamic humbuckers, the Jet is more practical than ever.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Polyphia channel Dimebag and Deftones in their heaviest song yet, the Chino Moreno-featuring Bloodbath
Eight-string chugs abound as Scott LePage unleashes a scorching metal lead his bandmate Tim Henson dubs “my favorite Scott solo ever”. Polyphia released their latest album, Remember That You Will Die, today (October 28), and with it another high-profile collaboration, Bloodbath, featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. While the prog...
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Tremonti embarked on a quest to “try every pick ever made” in a bid to improve his tone – and reveals the one that “made a huge difference”
“The pick is the thing that you’re interacting most with on your guitar,” the Alter Bridge man muses. Chunky, weighty and extraordinarily articulate, Mark Tremonti’s electric guitar tone on the new Alter Bridge album, Pawns & Kings, is nothing short of sublime. His tone can be largely...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mick Mars tear through a set-closing Kickstart My Heart in his final show with Mötley Crüe
Mars played what would end up being his last gig with the Crüe at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in September. Earlier this week, electric guitar titan Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring with Mötley Crüe, a band he's been a part of since their inception in 1981.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender unveils its “most accessible Acoustasonic yet”, the cut-price Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster
The Mexican-made model features a streamlined spec sheet, but retains key components from the American original, including a Tim Shaw-designed Shawbucker pickup. In March last year, Fender completed the triumvirate of its electric-acoustic hybrid Acoustasonic range by unveiling the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, which enticed many players with its offset looks and modern feature sets, but deterred some with its $1,999 price tag.
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch graces its ultra-affordable G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar with a limited-edition Nocturne Blue finish
Gretsch's G9500 Jim Dandy model is one of the more affordable acoustic guitars you can get from a dependable manufacturer. Now, Gretsch has made the entry-level model – a perfect acoustic guitar for beginners – available in two new finishes: the elegant, vintage-minded Frontier Stain and a beautiful, limited-edition Nocturne Blue.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model
The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Guitar World Magazine
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Guitar World Magazine
Mick Mars on his favorite Mötley Crüe solo, how he (unintentionally) ended up on Aerosmith's Pump, and the Dr. Feelgood Garnet amp
In this classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero, Mars answers fan questions, and reflects on his decades-long tenure with one of rock's wildest bands. The following is a classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, taken from the Guitar World archives. He’s survived...
Guitar World Magazine
How Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan recorded a bass classic with Sweet Child O’ Mine
Michael ‘Duff’ McKagan, the punk rocker from Seattle who moved to Hollywood in the mid-’80s, joined Guns N’ Roses and became a star, is best known in bass guitar world for a slinky four-bar solo executed in the upper register over the intro to their best-known song, Sweet Child O’ Mine. But how did he come up with it?
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Guitar World Magazine
Charles Berthoud's 60 second version of Slipknot's Duality might make you want to give up playing bass altogether
A warning: if you're after sheer speed, Charles Berthoud's latest playthrough is a bass shredding masterpiece. Boasting well over a million followers on YouTube, Charles Berthoud is one of the most visible bass players to come from the social media generation. His YouTube channel is loaded with play-along clips of him shredding over a variety of pop covers, and, of course, a few bass battles with fellow YouTuber Davie 504.
Comments / 0