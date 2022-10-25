ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebago, ME

Viral Video Shows Baby Left Alone In Central Maine Parking Lot

Over the last few years, we have been hearing a lot about the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart. Most of the news, until recently, centered around the poll that people kept crashing into. Now, the parking lot is getting attention for a completely different reason. A video that has,...
AUBURN, ME
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
Augusta, ME
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

