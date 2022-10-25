ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET

2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery

If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
CBS News

Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s Gen-4 iPad Air is available for just $600 with 256GB

We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599. Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of...
techunwrapped.com

Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes

When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a...
NASDAQ

The Good News from Apple (AAPL) is Being Overlooked

It has been quite a week in tech: There were disappointing results from Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) that prompted double digit losses in those stocks. Elon Musk finally completed the purchase of Twitter (TWTR), with a number of senior executives immediately being let go. Then after the close yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue and, more importantly, issued much weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance and its stock dropped close to fifteen percent. AMZN has regained some ground this morning, but as I write this before the open, it still looks likely to open around twelve percent lower than it closed yesterday.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
knowtechie.com

Take your audio setup wireless with the S10 WiFi music streamer

For audiophiles, you know that a sound system setup can quickly become a tangled mess of cables and wires. So going wireless with your sound hardware can be a great idea. The S10 WiFi music streamer does precisely that. It’s a wireless audio streamer that bridges your audio source and...
Android Headlines

Download Apple iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) Wallpapers

Apple recently announced the iPad 10 and iPad 10 Pro (2022) models, and as expected, they do come with new wallpapers. Well, if you’re interested in those, you can now grab them. Both iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) wallpapers are now available to download. The iPad 10 comes...
Creative Bloq

Just $89 for an Apple Pencil 2? We'd snap this up now

The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the Apple Pencil 2 for the lowest price ever – down from $129 to just $89 (with three months of Apple TV) (opens in new tab) at BestBuy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy