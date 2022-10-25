You may not have noticed, but there's a new trend that's been going around the fast food industry lately. In addition to introducing several new items into their repertoires, chains have also been bringing back some beloved menu items that were previously thought to have been discontinued forever. Taco Bell is probably the most notable restaurant to do this with its Mexican Pizza, which, according to a tweet from the eatery, received such a warm welcome back from patrons this May that T-Bell was forced to briefly discontinue it again in order to restock all the ingredients needed to make the pie (don't worry, Taco Bell ensures it's back permanently now). Additionally, the chain will also be resurrecting another blast from the past — the Enchirito – later next month for a limited time.

