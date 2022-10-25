ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
Hutch Post

Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Friday

Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Hutch Post

🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
