Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
Sports Headlines for Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City. Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option. That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
