Council grants special exception parking permit for 12 Chester Street; Approves short-term rental for Fairview Avenue home

royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
royalexaminer.com
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
royalexaminer.com
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
fredericksburg.today
City Police remind you…Feet first in Fredericksburg!
October is Pedestrian Safety Month. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021. Virginia law requires motorists to yield the right of way to any pedestrian crossing a highway at any clearly marked crosswalk. However, pedestrians are prohibited from entering or crossing an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic. This means that both motorists and pedestrians should be on “high alert” when approaching a street crossing.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia Ginther Seymour
Virginia Ginther Seymour passed away suddenly on October 26, 2022. She was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Front Royal for the last 30 years. She graduated from Marshall University and enjoyed a career in pediatric nursing. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Ox Road in Fairfax
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
fox5dc.com
Drunken man arrested after drinking booze with breakfast at Stafford County McDonald’s: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a man they say was drunk at a Stafford County McDonald's Tuesday morning when he threw trash at a worker who asked him to leave because he was drinking an alcoholic beverage with his breakfast. Police say 34-year-old James Beach brought the alcohol into the...
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
fredericksburg.today
Two people die in early morning crash in Fredericksburg
Early Monday, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department E-911 Center received a call from a victim of an armed robbery in Spotsylvania County at the City/Spotsylvania County line. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into the City on Lafayette Boulevard. A patrol officer saw the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver ignored his commands and accelerated speed. The driver turned right onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a tree.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
Police searching for suspects allegedly involved in carjacking of food delivery driver
Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in locating a car that was stolen on Monday as well as the armed suspects who took the car and robbed its owner.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
FRPD make another arrest involving crimes against children
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to crimes against children. Detectives began an investigation into the solicitation of a Warren County Front Royal minor on Oct. 10. On Oct. 22 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta was arrested and charged with 4 counts of...
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing In Woodbridge
Authorities in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teenage boy who has gone missing. Christopher Canales, 16, left his home on Lacebark Elm Court in Woodbridge around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Prince William County police said. Later that evening, the teen...
2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
