Porter, TX

Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting girlfriend arrested after standoff in Porter

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend was arrested after a standoff in Porter on Monday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and a U.S. Marshal's Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for Tyler Douglas Clark when he barricaded himself inside a home in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane.

The suspect surrendered a short time later, deputies said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend

Clark was wanted in connection with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon charges that were filed last week by Harris County Pct. 4.

The 30-year-old tow truck driver allegedly forcibly took his girlfriend to a wooded location in the Tomball area and assaulted her, causing serious bodily injury.

The victim was reportedly transported to a local hospital for injuries.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
