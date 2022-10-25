Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting girlfriend arrested after standoff in Porter
A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend was arrested after a standoff in Porter on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and a U.S. Marshal's Task Force were trying to serve a warrant for Tyler Douglas Clark when he barricaded himself inside a home in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane. The suspect surrendered a short time later, deputies said. ORIGINAL REPORT: Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend Clark was wanted in connection with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon charges that were filed last week by Harris County Pct. 4. The 30-year-old tow truck driver allegedly forcibly took his girlfriend to a wooded location in the Tomball area and assaulted her, causing serious bodily injury. The victim was reportedly transported to a local hospital for injuries.
