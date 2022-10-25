Read full article on original website
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85. Medic responded to...
Man arrested, accused of killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County. Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill. The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a...
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say
MONROE, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department. Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the...
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
65-year-old Mooresville woman dies when car collides with dump truck, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman was killed at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday when her car hit an industrial dump truck in the 800 block of River Highway in Mooresville, police said. Paramedics took Toni Barbara Cunningham, of Mooresville, to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. She later...
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
Two entrapped, rescued in Huntersville crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning
Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
1 killed in wreck involving motorcycle, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 44-year-old passenger on a motorcycle died Tuesday when it collided with a truck near a Mooresville intersection, police said Wednesday. At about 7:10 p.m., officers were called to West Iredell Avenue near North Academy Street. Theescha Renea Proctor, of Mooresville, died at the scene, police...
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police in Gastonia say they’re aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver. The video has garnered over two million views on TikTok. Gastonia’s police spokesperson confirmed to Queen City...
Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Timothy Hedrick, 26. Hedrick has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. He was last seen at the Gastonia County Public Library. He frequently travels the Ozark Road/I-85 and East Long Road, according to authorities.
