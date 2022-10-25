Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO