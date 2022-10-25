ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in north Charlotte, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, which is just off of West Sugar Creek Road along I-85. Medic responded to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning

Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy