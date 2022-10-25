Andersonville’s Catalpa Avenue Will Close For Trick-Or-Treating Event Saturday With Photo Booth, Costume Contest

ALBANY PARK — A pair of Albany Park sisters who love entertaining have started a business creating charcuterie boards inspired by their Hispanic heritage. De Charcuterie Sisters co-owners Dinorah Rangel and Erica Lopez opened the charcuterie business earlier this month. The sisters are Puerto Rican and Colombian, and Rangel’s husband is Mexican; they draw on all three cultures for their charcuterie boards, adding items such as cucumber slices seasoned with Tajin and guava alongside queso fresco and cured meats such as salchichón, Rangel said.

