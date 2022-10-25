Andersonville’s Catalpa Avenue Will Close For Trick-Or-Treating Event Saturday With Photo Booth, Costume Contest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Ice Rink At Wrigley Field Will Let You Skate Inside The Friendly Confines
WRIGLEYVILLE — Wrigley Field will be home to an ice skating rink this winter. The ice rink is part of Gallagher Way’s annual Winterland experience, which features the ice rink on Wrigley Field, family-friendly activities and other interactive experiences. It runs Nov. 18-Jan. 8, according to a press release.
blockclubchicago.org
Sisters’ Albany Park Charcuterie Boards Showcase Their Love For Hispanic Heritage And The Holidays
ALBANY PARK — A pair of Albany Park sisters who love entertaining have started a business creating charcuterie boards inspired by their Hispanic heritage. De Charcuterie Sisters co-owners Dinorah Rangel and Erica Lopez opened the charcuterie business earlier this month. The sisters are Puerto Rican and Colombian, and Rangel’s husband is Mexican; they draw on all three cultures for their charcuterie boards, adding items such as cucumber slices seasoned with Tajin and guava alongside queso fresco and cured meats such as salchichón, Rangel said.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Blues History To Be Honored And Explored During Chicago History Museum Bus Tour Saturday
CHICAGO — Music lovers can take a bus tour through the South Side this weekend to learn more about the city’s history of blues music. The Blues Bus Tour is 1-5 p.m. Saturday and will begin and end at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for museum members. Masks are optional.
blockclubchicago.org
6 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend (That Aren’t About Halloween)
CHICAGO — While there is plenty of Halloween fun happening around the city this weekend, there are also museum tours, food fests, comedy shows and more. Here are six things to do in Chicago this weekend — that don’t have to do with Halloween:. Edgar Allan Poe...
blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
blockclubchicago.org
Uptown’s Historical Preston Bradley Center Bought By Local Surgeon, Blues Man Who Plans To Convert It Into Nonprofit Community Hub
UPTOWN — An Uptown church and social services center is getting a much-needed renovation and conversion into a nonprofit community hub after being sold for the first time in its nearly 100-year-history. The now-closed Preston Bradley Center at 941 W. Lawrence Ave. has been sold to Daniel Ivankovich, a...
blockclubchicago.org
Con Todo Cantina Y Cocina Closes After Less Than A Year In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A Mexican restaurant started by members of two successful food families abruptly closed this week, ending the business after less than a year. Con Todo Cantina y Cocina opened in January at 2853 N. Kedzie Ave. Owners posted on Instagram Wednesday they were closing down immediately.
blockclubchicago.org
TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Lands New Tour Bus For His Chicago Lessons After Months Of Fundraising
AUBURN GRESHAM — Chicago’s favorite urban historian has a cool new ride to cruise around town with, and his first goal is to offer more tours exploring the city’s history. After months of fundraising and community support, Shermann “Dilla” Thomas secured the funds to buy a tour...
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood Residents Demand Affordable, Local Grocer Replace Closing Whole Foods Market
ENGLEWOOD — Neighbors and community leaders joined forces to demand the business replacing a soon-to-close Whole Foods in Englewood provides healthy, affordable options and meets with the community to be accountable for their actions. A few dozen neighbors gathered Wednesday at Kennedy King College to discuss the fate of...
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Tavern On Rush, Kanye West, A New Mayoral Candidate And A Skeleton Pirate Ship
CHICAGO — From a Viagra Triangle favorite closing its doors to another hopeful jumping into the mayor’s race, it’s been a busy week of stories in the city. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
blockclubchicago.org
A New Trail Will Make It Safer And Easier To Bike From Chicago To Michigan
EAST SIDE — Chicago bicyclists may be able to take a paved, dedicated trail all the way to Michigan in the next several years as their regional neighbors work to secure the final funding needed to finish the project. The 58-mile Marquette Greenway will use existing trails and new...
Comments / 0