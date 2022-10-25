Read full article on original website
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We’re inching ever closer to Black Friday, and retailers are already jumping the gun with some impressive Xbox deals. Right now you’ll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
This Bonkers Marvel Snap Combo Isn't A Bug, It Just Feels Like One
If you've been playing Marvel Snap--and I highly recommend you do--you may have run into an opponent over the last few days who flung you around like a Hulk annoyed by a Loki. A powerful super-combo allows players to win locations with upwards of 4,000 or even 6,000 power, in a game where your total power usually maxes out in the 30s or 40s. This has prompted many to ask: Wait, what the hell? Is this a bug or a hack?
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Where Is Xur Today? (October 28-November 1) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
A new weekend has begun in Destiny 2, which means that Xur has returned to the Solar system with a fresh haul of gear to add to your collection. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave....
Build Your Own Horror Game Bundle: Get 3 Games For $3
The spooky season is coming to a close, but Fanatical is giving you one last chance to pick up some chilling horror games to celebrate Halloween. The aptly named Build Your Own Horror Triple Pack lets you bundle three games for just $3, selecting from a catalog of highly reviewed indies.
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (October 28-November 1)
It's time to kick off a new weekend of intense PvP action in Destiny 2, right after you've paid a visit to Saint-14 to grab a card and enter the line for the Trials of Osiris. Don't forget to go see Xur, as the Agent of the Nine has some decent Legendary-class gear up for sale. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
PUBG Adds Famous Footballer Messi To The Mix
PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games out there, and PUBG Corp has now etched a partnership with arguably the most famous athlete in the world. PUBG Corp has announced that the game's 2.3 update will add a number of limited-time items based on Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC Bundle Selling For $40+ On eBay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here, and some fans are spending big money to acquire a rare skin sold only at Burger King. Activision and Burger King partnered to give Whopper-eaters an exclusive Operator skin based on Burger Town, a fictional restaurant in the Call of Duty universe.
All 50 Duos Competing In The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational
The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational--the first in-person Fortnite competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic--begins November 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and today Epic Games has announced the names of those who will be competing. The tournament will feature 100 players split into 50 duos, with both players in...
