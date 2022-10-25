ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Tamiann Adams

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Tamiann Adams has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Tamiann Adams is a 3rd Generation Realtor who relocated with her family to the Upstate in 2006. She bought and sold her first property in her early 20s in San Diego, California. She continued exploring and learning her passion and what always felt to be embedded in her DNA in many different facets of real estate. She has purchased multiple and various types of real estate properties and raised her four now-adult children over the past 23 years. In addition to helping people buy, sell, rent, and flip homes she stays focused on her family and is very active in her community. She utilizes her experience as a former Project Manager of multiple Military and Government contracts; you can be assured that Tamiann provides excellent attention to detail, negotiating, and communication skills. She truly enjoys helping people make their dreams a reality and looks forward to assisting you today!
SPARTANBURG, SC
Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members. Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney,...
GREENVILLE, SC
City of Mauldin appoints new City Administrator, Seth Duncan

Mauldin City Council appointed Seth Duncan to serve as the city administrator during its September 14, 2022 meeting. Duncan will take over the responsibilities from Rebecca Vance, who has been serving as interim city administrator. Duncan has experience with several other towns throughout the state and will be responsible for performing high-level administrative work under the direction of the City Council and exercising supervision over municipal employees. He will begin with the City on November 28, 2022.
MAULDIN, SC

