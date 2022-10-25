Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Tamiann Adams has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Tamiann Adams is a 3rd Generation Realtor who relocated with her family to the Upstate in 2006. She bought and sold her first property in her early 20s in San Diego, California. She continued exploring and learning her passion and what always felt to be embedded in her DNA in many different facets of real estate. She has purchased multiple and various types of real estate properties and raised her four now-adult children over the past 23 years. In addition to helping people buy, sell, rent, and flip homes she stays focused on her family and is very active in her community. She utilizes her experience as a former Project Manager of multiple Military and Government contracts; you can be assured that Tamiann provides excellent attention to detail, negotiating, and communication skills. She truly enjoys helping people make their dreams a reality and looks forward to assisting you today!

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO