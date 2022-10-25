Read full article on original website
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Troll as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets. Well played, Frankie Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' little bro just hilariously trolled one of his big bros for Halloween. On Oct. 30, Frankie, 22, shared on social media images of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.
Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this. Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments
Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Changed Their Minds After They Originally “Did Not Want a Second Child”
Watch: Kristen Bell Talks Balancing Parenthood With Dax Shepard. Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell originally wanted to keep their family a party of three. The Armchair Expert podcast host recently shared that he and The Good Place star—who share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7—didn't plan to have another child after they welcomed their eldest in 2013.
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes
Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss
Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest. Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.
Are Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Ready to Get Engaged? He Says...
Watch: Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE. Shaun White is carving out some quality time with girlfriend Nina Dobrev. On Oct. 27, the five-time Olympian enjoyed a date night with the Vampire Diaries alum at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Gala, where he was presented with a lifetime achievement award. While the award comes just eight months after his retirement from competitive snowboarding, Shaun exclusively told E! News there's still "so much to achieve in my life," including seeing the world with Nina.
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Childhood Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick on His 20th Birthday
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus. And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20-year-old on her hands. The Hocus Pocus actress shared a carousel of throwback pictures of her and husband Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20th birthday. "'It...
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween
Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Ryan Murphy Fires Back at DAHMER Backlash, Says He Reached Out to Victims' Families
Watch: Ryan Murphy FIRES BACK at Dahmer Series Backlash. Ryan Murphy is defending DAHMER. After families of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's victims criticized the hit Netflix series for not reaching out before depicting them in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the creator is telling his side of the story.
See Chris Hemsworth, Khloe Kardashian and More React to Their 2022 People's Choice Awards Nominations
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. These stars owe it all to their fans. The nominations for the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally out, and some of this year's biggest nominees took to social media to celebrate the big honor. 2020 People's Icon winner Jennifer Lopez thanked...
How Kevin Bacon Feels About Daughter Sosie Bacon’s Acting Career
Watch: Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgewick Try VIRAL Footloose Challenge. Spooks and scares are a Kevin Bacon family affair. The Flatliners actor recently shared his thoughts on watching daughter Sosie follow in his footsteps in the film industry, praising her "fantastic" performance in horror movie Smile, released Sept. 30. However, Sosie's choice of career was something that had initially surprised Kevin and wife Kyra Sedgwick, with whom he also shares son Travis, 33.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Turn Enola Holmes 2 Premiere Into a Stylish Date Night
There's no mystery about who Millie Bobby Brown's biggest fan is. Jake Bongiovi was by the Stranger Things star's side while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new detective film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on Oct. 27. Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—donned a black suit. She later shared a series of pictures from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, "the movie," "the dress @louisvuitton," "the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills" and "the man!"
Ariana Grande Proves She’s Best in Show With Spot-on Jennifer Coolidge Impression
Watch: Ariana Grande Wins Best in Show With Jennifer Coolidge Costume. Ariana Grande is switching the positions this Halloween. Ahead of the spooky holiday, the Wicked star shared videos of herself with former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the 2000 film Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.
See Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Hocus Pocus Witches
Watch: Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!. For Halloween 2022, Riverdale actresses Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up at the Sanderson sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus, a month after the release of the sequel to the 1993 cult film. Lili channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's...
How 'Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Return to Music
Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere. The Fenty Beauty founder has made her long-awaited return to music after several years with the Oct. 28 release of "Lift Me Up," the lead single for the soundtrack of Marvel's highly anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to...
Travis Barker Praises Kourtney Kardashian’s “Angel Feet” in New Bathtub Pic
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Buy $14.5M Beach House. Scrub-a-dub-dub! Kourtney Kardashian's in the tub. Travis Barker shared a flirty photo of his wife reclining in the bathtub, covered with suds with her hair slicked back, to promote her collab with his Barker Wellness line on Oct. 27. He...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Total Lovebugs During L.A. Date Night
Watch: See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter. Head over heels in the moment. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Oct. 27 at a Catch Steak restaurant. The pair—who share 9-month-old baby girl Malti—were dressed to the nines for the outing, with the Baywatch star wearing a skin-tight pink and orange dress. She accessorized her look with an orange shoulder purse and a pair of closed toe heels.
