Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this. Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss

Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest. Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.
Are Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Ready to Get Engaged? He Says...

Watch: Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE. Shaun White is carving out some quality time with girlfriend Nina Dobrev. On Oct. 27, the five-time Olympian enjoyed a date night with the Vampire Diaries alum at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Gala, where he was presented with a lifetime achievement award. While the award comes just eight months after his retirement from competitive snowboarding, Shaun exclusively told E! News there's still "so much to achieve in my life," including seeing the world with Nina.
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How Kevin Bacon Feels About Daughter Sosie Bacon’s Acting Career

Watch: Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgewick Try VIRAL Footloose Challenge. Spooks and scares are a Kevin Bacon family affair. The Flatliners actor recently shared his thoughts on watching daughter Sosie follow in his footsteps in the film industry, praising her "fantastic" performance in horror movie Smile, released Sept. 30. However, Sosie's choice of career was something that had initially surprised Kevin and wife Kyra Sedgwick, with whom he also shares son Travis, 33.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Turn Enola Holmes 2 Premiere Into a Stylish Date Night

There's no mystery about who Millie Bobby Brown's biggest fan is. Jake Bongiovi was by the Stranger Things star's side while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new detective film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on Oct. 27. Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—donned a black suit. She later shared a series of pictures from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, "the movie," "the dress @louisvuitton," "the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills" and "the man!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How 'Bout a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Return to Music

Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere. The Fenty Beauty founder has made her long-awaited return to music after several years with the Oct. 28 release of "Lift Me Up," the lead single for the soundtrack of Marvel's highly anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Total Lovebugs During L.A. Date Night

Watch: See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter. Head over heels in the moment. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Oct. 27 at a Catch Steak restaurant. The pair—who share 9-month-old baby girl Malti—were dressed to the nines for the outing, with the Baywatch star wearing a skin-tight pink and orange dress. She accessorized her look with an orange shoulder purse and a pair of closed toe heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
