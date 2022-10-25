ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauntings on Paramount Plus: release date, premise, and everything we know

By Lucy Buglass
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWwtV_0ilrbRtv00

Hauntings is heading to Paramount Plus in the UK as part of its Halloween slate, joining a whole host of titles to help you celebrate the spooky season in the comfort of your own home.

The new four-part series investigates the most terrifying and horrifying paranormal activities of the last 50 years across Britain and America and includes a poltergeist in London, demonic drownings, and a farmhouse story that has inspired screenwriters.

To document each case, the series includes personal testimonies from exclusive contributors with archive footage and dramatic reconstructions, bringing us even closer to what happened, so it's guaranteed to freak you out this Halloween season.

Interested? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Paramount Plus ' Hauntings and which cases will be covered.

Hauntings release date

All four episodes of Hauntings arrive on Paramount Plus on October 28, however, it will only be available in the UK as a US release has not yet been confirmed by the distributor. We'll keep you updated if the series is set to go stateside.

Which cases are covered in Hauntings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfnmh_0ilrbRtv00

The Conjuring House case has inspired a series of popular horror movies. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Hauntings will take a look at four of the most iconic paranormal cases, which are: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner, and The Lady of the Lake.

Horror and supernatural fans will likely know these cases well, but Hauntings promises to give a fresh look at them, offering a deep dive into each one where we'll learn more about things like rumblings in the walls and moving furniture, to claims of levitating children, injuries and lives changed forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zePm9_0ilrbRtv00

The Enfield Poltergeist is a famous case originating from North London. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

To help explore the cases featured in Hauntings , a range of experts and people involved have been interviewed and contributed to the documentary series.

You can find the full list of contributors below as well as which episodes they're in:

The Enfield Poltergeist

Roz Morris (BBC Radio Reporter), Graham Morris (Former stills photographer for Daily Mirror), Richard Grosse (son of paranormal investigator Maurice Grosse) and Melvyn Willin (Honorary Archive Liaison Officer for the Society for Psychical Research).

The Conjuring House

Andrea Perron (the eldest daughter of the  Perron family), Keith Johnson (PIRO Member 1972-1975) and Donna Neufeld (PIRO Founder 1971-1975).

The Edinburgh Executioner

Jan-Andrew Henderson (Ex Tour Guide),  Claire Gardner (Journalist), Susan Burrell (Photographer), Innes Smith (Investigator for the  Society of Psychical Research).

The Lady of the Lake

Richard ‘Dick’ Mecum (Former Sheriff),  Monique Sampson (Tik Tok Influencer) and Jack Jefferey (Current Lake Lanier Resident).

Is there a trailer?

Paramount Plus has not released a trailer for Hauntings just yet, so we'll have to wait patiently for the series to drop.

