Memphis, TN

Woman receives support from her church after surgeries

HERNANDO, Miss.– A woman in Hernando, Mississippi, is recovering from multiple eye surgeries, and her church family is there for support. WREG’s Tim Simpson met with Phyllis and her friends at Conger Park, where they gathered in support of their dear friend Mary Bledsoe. “Well, we’re here because of God for one. Two, Mary Bledsoe, […]
HERNANDO, MS
No ICU beds open at Le Bonheur amid RSV and flu cases

A surge of viruses is leaving healthcare workers at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital scrambling to free up beds and find space for patients. As of Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say zero beds were available in the intensive care unit (ICU). A majority of patients who have filled the ICU...
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Thanks to the largest grant in its history, Literacy Mid-South will be able to teach 3,000 students to read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South, a Memphis-based nonprofit organization which provides literacy resources to students and people of all ages, has received a $4.5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education, the organization announced Wednesday. Literacy Mid-South said these funds will be used through September 2024 to support...
MEMPHIS, TN
