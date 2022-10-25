Read full article on original website
Grahamwood neighbors tired of massive trash pile, homeless camp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors are furious over the condition of a house on Sharon Drive in the Grahamwood area. Trash is piled five feet high at the curb and more than half a dozen people are living in tents in the yard. The homeowner is due in environmental court...
'Scary full' | Pets at Memphis Animal Services are ready for Halloween at your place
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services said it’s scary how full the shelter is, and they need the public’s help to find fur-ever homes for their animals, just in time for Halloween. MAS is offering no fee adoptions for four days – from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022,...
Memphis blood transfusion recipient advocates for more donors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vitalant and the Junior League of Memphis (JLM) are on a mission to get more blood donors. The two organizations have partnered for a three-day blood drive. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. You never know when that someone might be you. Junior League of Memphis...
A traveling registered nurse speaks on the need for increased hospital security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people who care for us have been feeling unsafe as they leave their shifts. Nurses said they are being robbed and assaulted, just trying to walk to and from their cars at their workplaces. Hospital safety is an ongoing issue for employees who work at...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power across the Mid-South due to storms, according to MLGW. As of 8:20 p.m, 7,050 customers are affected by the outages. The company is reporting 39 outages, according to MLGW. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking...
Put safety first this Halloween | Things to keep in mind for the holiday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween is almost here, and it’s important for parents and kids to remember to put safety first. The Memphis Police Department told ABC24 they don't typically see any spikes in crime during Halloween. Instead, one of the more concerning issues is traffic. With many trick-or-treaters...
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Turn in old and expired medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Mid-Southerners are encouraged to turn in expired and unused medications that are no longer needed. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT in Tennessee. Click HERE to find a Take...
Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrates the power of reading with Jumpstart's Read for the Record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrated literacy Thursday as part of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. The national campaign celebrates the power of reading and the importance of language skills. Volunteers across the country read the same book to children everywhere, all on the same day.
How CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is using a grant to bring more midwives to the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four months ago, America became divided as reproductive health as we knew it for nearly 50 years, changed. The Dobbs decision, where the Supreme Court overturned the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade case, now leaves a woman’s right to an abortion up to the states’ jurisdiction.
‘It’s just a nuisance’: Memphis residents exhausted by blight and abandoned homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Marjorie Street in South Memphis, the entire front-facing wall of a home has split from an unstable foundation, slumping forward into the front yard. “The roof was leaking and it caved in,” said Clarence Jones who has lived in the neighborhood since 1960. “I wish we could do something about it. It’s an eyesore.”
RSV is on the rise at Mid-South hospitals | What parents need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hospitals across the country are strained from cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections, or RSV. And doctors said it'll only get worse in the coming months. ABC News reports 75% of the country's 40,000 pediatric beds are currently full. And Doctors fear the U.S. could face...
Woman receives support from her church after surgeries
HERNANDO, Miss.– A woman in Hernando, Mississippi, is recovering from multiple eye surgeries, and her church family is there for support. WREG’s Tim Simpson met with Phyllis and her friends at Conger Park, where they gathered in support of their dear friend Mary Bledsoe. “Well, we’re here because of God for one. Two, Mary Bledsoe, […]
No ICU beds open at Le Bonheur amid RSV and flu cases
A surge of viruses is leaving healthcare workers at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital scrambling to free up beds and find space for patients. As of Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say zero beds were available in the intensive care unit (ICU). A majority of patients who have filled the ICU...
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
Thanks to the largest grant in its history, Literacy Mid-South will be able to teach 3,000 students to read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South, a Memphis-based nonprofit organization which provides literacy resources to students and people of all ages, has received a $4.5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education, the organization announced Wednesday. Literacy Mid-South said these funds will be used through September 2024 to support...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
Home ablaze in east Shelby County, fire department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The garage leading up to the 2nd floor was in flames. On Oct. 27 at approximately 6:10 PM, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to a fire on Bradfield Run, just off East Shelby Drive. When the fire department arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames,...
