October 29: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The fight for the Fourth avenue subway has been won. By a unanimous vote the Board of Estimate at the meeting this morning authorized the appropriation of $2,850,000 to begin the construction work immediately. Then the board went farther, at the instigation of Controller [Herman] Metz, who has been instrumental in holding up the project for a year, and passed a resolution requesting the Public Service Commission to apply to the Board of Estimate for $13,036,381, which is the balance of the estimated cost of the entire six sections of the subway from the Manhattan Bridge to Forty-third street. ‘As long as we started the work, we should see that it won’t be held up by any future board,’ said Mr. Metz. ‘This board here should authorize the balance of the money covering the entire cost of construction so the work won’t be stopped after it has once been started.’”
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, October 28, 2022
MAYOR’S NEW PLAN WILL CONVERT SCHOOLS TO ALL-ELECTRIC ENERGY: A $4 billion plan that Mayor Eric Adams announced today will make new school buildings all-electric, and is the nation’s largest project of its kind. Named “Leading the Charge,” the plan includes the completion or the initiation of converting 100 existing schools to all-electric heating by 2030. The plan will end the city’s use of highly polluting No. 4 heating oil in schools — four years ahead of the legal mandate, install upgraded, more efficient LED lights in 800 schools by 2026 and support training and development for the students who will become the next generation of the green workforce.
Mayor Adams announces $4B plan to make new schools all-electric
Mayor Eric Adams on Friday launched “Leading the Charge” — a $4 billion plan to combat climate change, create healthier learning environments, improve air quality in communities disproportionately burdened by climate change and environmental injustice, and help develop the next generation’s green workforce. With this plan, the construction of all new city schools will be all-electric, and the city will complete or initiate the conversion of 100 existing schools to all-electric heating by 2030.
Bay Ridge community calls on shops to stop selling marijuana without license
BAY RIDGE — Southern Brooklyn residents, police officers and elected officials are calling for the stop of smoke shops operating unlicensed marijuana businesses. U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis held a press conference near Bay Ridge Catholic Academy at Fourth Avenue and 83rd Street on Oct. 28 and talked about the unlawful operation of pot shops that are popping up around Bay Ridge and the city.
2 new associate commissioners to lead coastal resiliency project
The city Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced Friday the nomination of two new Associate Commissioners of Coastal Resiliency: How Sheen Pau and Joseph Lione. Their positions are a component of major shoreline protection programs across the five boroughs, including the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience project and the Red Hook Coastal Resiliency.
Tenant advocates rally outside Brooklyn housing court over Right to Counsel law
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Dozens of tenant advocates and elected officials rallied outside of the Kings County Housing Court on Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn Friday to call out the Office of Court Administration for allegedly denying Brooklynites legal representation, despite it being guaranteed under the Right to Counsel law.
CWA and Microsoft to help Brooklyn NYCHA residents get connected
BROWNSVILLE — On Sunday, volunteers from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Microsoft will host a “Get Connected” community event at Howard Houses in Brooklyn, where they will help eligible residents enroll in the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The Halloween-themed event is being organized for NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents and will be attended by elected officials including NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, NYS Senator Zellnor Myrie, Assemblymember Latrice Walker and NYC Councilmember Julie Menin.
Scholastic Roundup: Ed Bowes — he was the best of them all
When the subject of high school running surfaces, well there’s one man at the top of the list – Ed Bowes. The former track coach at Bishop Loughlin High School – he was teacher and coach at the school 39 years – was recently inducted into the Van Cortlandt Hall of Fame at the 50th Annual Manhattan College High School Cross Country Invitational Meet.
