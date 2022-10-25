ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather expected in the Memphis area

By Todd Demers
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Showers and thundershowers Tuesday morning will produce strong winds and brief heavy rains. South winds will gust, and temperatures that were in the lower 70s will drop this afternoon behind our latest cold front.

The National Weather Service warns of marginal to slight risk of severe weather for our area. All of the Mid-South is included under this advisory until about 4 p.m. According to the NWS, the risk high winds as well as strong to severe thunderstorms will be present throughout the day.

See the latest updates from the Weather Experts on WREG.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

