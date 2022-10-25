Rams talking to teams about Cam Akers trade but won't rule out keeping him

Cam Akers is still a member of the Los Angeles Rams with one week until the trade deadline. It seemed like a deal was going to come together quickly after the Rams made him inactive in Week 6, but no team has bit on a trade for the disgruntled running back.

Sean McVay spoke to reporters for the first time in a week on Monday and he didn’t have much new information to share. However, he did say the Rams have been in talks with a few teams about Akers. He also added that Akers will most likely not play on Sunday against the 49ers.

“We’ve been in dialogue with some different teams. Talked to Cam and talked to (agent) David Mulugheta and we’re just taking that a day at a time,” he said. “There’s no new updates. Obviously, we’ll continue to work towards having more clarity. But as of right now, he’s on our team, he’s on our roster, and we’re kind of just taking that a day at a time.”

While it seems highly likely that the Rams will eventually move on from Akers, McVay also didn’t rule out the possibility of keeping Akers. He said the team is open to all options

“There’s definitely still an option for him to come back,” he said. “Kind of like what you guys had asked me before we went on a little break, always open-minded. We’re looking into the possibility of moving him to another team, but that does not mean that that’s the only thing that we’re exploring. So we’re open to a couple different things as far as having some clarity and finality to this scenario and situation as it relates to Cam.”

The hard part for the Rams might be finding a deal that’s worth making. James Robinson was just traded from the Jaguars to the Jets and he only fetched a conditional sixth-round pick. Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie in 2020 and averages 4.5 yards per carry in his career, so he’s likely seen as a better running back than Akers.

With the trade deadline coming on Nov. 1, we should have some answers on Akers’ future relatively soon.