FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
boreal.org
Duluth Police drone use expansion plan sparks privacy concerns
Bank robberies, standoffs and high risk search warrants. All things Duluth has seen over the last year, and Duluth Police said drones made each of those situations less dangerous for the officers involved. At a public meeting Wednesday, DPD presented its plan to expand the use of unmanned aerial systems,...
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
fox9.com
Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment
VIRGINIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior...
Lifesaving care makes difference for Hill City student
Riley Holm, Hill City, and her mother, Laurie, said that early intervention by Riverwood Healthcare Center providers have saved her life multiple times. Diagnosed with biliary atresia as an infant, Riley had a liver transplant at 20 months old with complex health care needs over her 18 years of life. “We feel that Riverwood doctors have saved Riley’s life multiple times,” said Laurie. “She was born at Riverwood and they have cared for her before and after her liver transplant.” ...
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer
On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
boreal.org
Northbound I-35 lane closure in Duluth scheduled for Monday
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 26, 2022. Motorists will encounter a lane closure on northbound I-35 in Duluth on Monday, Oct. 31, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The right lane closure is through the Twin Ports Interchange project area, from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue, and will be needed to set bridge girders.
boreal.org
5 Northland businesses recognized for being outstanding disability employers
The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) announced the Outstanding Disability Employers for 2022, and the list includes five Northland businesses. The five businesses include Wal-Mart in Duluth and Duluth Public Schools in the Large Employers category, Super One in Two Harbors in the Midsize Employers category, and Duluth-based EasyLiving, LLC and Grandma’s Marathon in the Small Employers category.
Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model. "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
boreal.org
Haunted Ship Busy for Its Final Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – The Haunted Ship, one of Duluth’s most popular Halloween attractions, was buzzing with folks ready to be scared on Friday. A large crowd was lined up all the way down the block outside the William A. Irvin, anxiously anticipating the self-guided tour.
boreal.org
Strong show of support for Hibbing Taconite during march and rally in Chisholm
A strong turnout for Hibbing Taconite, as the steelworkers there know there is a limited amount of ore left. Over 700 people work there. Hundreds of supporters lined Lake Street in Chisholm, and marched down to the armory on a sunny Saturday morning. They held signs that said Save Our...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org
Sunny and warm days ahead before front moves in later in the week
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 29, 2022. Seasonably very warm temperatures will last through Wednesday for all of the Northland. Thursday will be the start of temperatures beginning to cool closer to normal in north-central Minnesota, but remaining warm in northwestern Wisconsin. Rain showers also build into the Upper Midwest starting Wednesday night and last into the end of next week.
boreal.org
Northland forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 30, 2022. Quiet weather across the Northland with high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s for Sunday and Monday. Next chance of precipitation appears during the Thursday to Friday timeframe.
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
boreal.org
Showers this evening, dry this weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 28, 2022. On and off rain showers are expected this afternoon and evening for a large portion of the Northland. Expect these showers to wind down across the area later this evening before midnight. Cloud cover will be decreasing throughout the night with lows ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Conditions will be dry on Friday as well as this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. In addition, there will also be periods of fully clear skies. Breezy southerly winds on Friday will bring warmer temps into the area, with highs in the 50s and 60s over the next few days.
