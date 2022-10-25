Our organization was founded on the belief that a sustainable model for value-based care is possible along with a deep commitment to achieving the highest quality of care and the best consumer experience while lowering medical spend. This year Essence Healthcare—owned and operated by Lumeris—for the second year in a row achieved the highest Overall Plan Rating of 5 stars for 2023 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). We are particularly proud to have received a raw score of 5.115 from CMS, bucking the national downward trend in Star ratings and achieving an average of more than 4.5 stars for 13 straight years.

2 DAYS AGO