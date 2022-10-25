Read full article on original website
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
Viewpoint: Aggressive medical debt collection should be a 'never event'
Aggressively collecting medical debt should join the list of medical "never events," like leaving a sponge inside a patient or operating on the wrong limb, an Oct. 27 JAMA Forum article argues. The opinion piece was written by Dave Chokshi, MD, senior scholar at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health...
Employer cost for average family premiums more than $22K, study says
Premiums for employer-sponsored family health insurance in the U.S. average $22,463, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The 2022 Benchmark Kaiser Family Foundation Health Benefits Survey included interviews with 2,188 non-federal public and private firms. Researchers found that worker contributions average $6,106 toward the family premium cost, with employers paying the rest, according to the report. For workers with an annual deductible for single coverage, the average is $1,763.
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says
Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
Teladoc's Q3 revenue exceeds company expectations
Teladoc reported a 17 percent revenue increase to $611 million in the third quarter, up from $522 million in 2021. In its third-quarter 2022 earnings report posted Oct. 26, Teladoc reported that its revenue growth and earnings were "above the high end of expectations," according to Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health.
Family members essential to care in nursing homes, study says
Limiting or prohibiting visitors at nursing homes caused life-changing challenges for nursing home residents and their loved ones, according to University at Buffalo (N.Y.) researchers. The researchers found family members wanted to actively participate in their loved ones' lives during the pandemic but were not allowed to, which affected nursing...
Mass General breaks ground on new clinical care facility
Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital has begun construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus. The new facility will be 1.5 million square feet and house the hospital's cancer and heart centers. It will have two inpatient towers with 482 inpatient beds total, according to an Oct. 28 news release.
Health systems leverage the success of one of the highest performing MA plans to improve patient outcomes and drive physician engagement
Our organization was founded on the belief that a sustainable model for value-based care is possible along with a deep commitment to achieving the highest quality of care and the best consumer experience while lowering medical spend. This year Essence Healthcare—owned and operated by Lumeris—for the second year in a row achieved the highest Overall Plan Rating of 5 stars for 2023 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). We are particularly proud to have received a raw score of 5.115 from CMS, bucking the national downward trend in Star ratings and achieving an average of more than 4.5 stars for 13 straight years.
'Won't let them use our hospitals as piggy banks': Union puts Prospect Medical Holdings 'on notice'
The union representing workers at Rhode Island community hospitals are putting the owner "on notice" about concerns over a possible sale, The Providence Journal reported Oct. 27. The statement is from the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents about 6,500 nurses, technologists, therapists, support staff and other healthcare workers...
Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, launches new behavioral healthcare solution
Burlingame, Calif.-based Color Health completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based mental health organization Mood Lifters and also introduced a product expansion to connect people with healthcare resources. Color Health aims to expand access to mental healthcare by partnering with public health departments, school districts, and other population care entities...
Ambulance company to halt some services in California, citing low Medicaid reimbursement rate
The largest ambulance provider in the U.S. will no longer provide nonemergency transportation in Los Angeles County, citing low reimbursement rates from California's Medicaid program, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 28. In September, American Medical Response announced it would pull non-emergency services in Los Angeles. The division was set to...
