Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar To Wrestle The Great Muta In Pro Wrestling NOAH
Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, would be retiring early next year. Since then, he's been on somewhat of a retirement tour, wrestling primarily in NOAH, however Muto did make a one off appearance at AEW, helping former rival turned ally, Sting and his partner Darby Allin, defeat Buddy Matthews and Brody King of House of Black at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."
wrestlinginc.com
Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl
AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Reveals How Much Of Emotional MJF Promo He Expected
Last week's exchange between William Regal and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on "AEW Dynamite" certainly got the world talking. On the latest episode of "Gentleman Villain," William Regal spoke at length not only about the promo, but also about his relationship with and feelings on MJF. One of the things Regal acknowledged was the fact that he wasn't sure what was going to be said once the two of them got out there.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Latest News On If WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk Or Ace Steel
The investigation into the post-AEW All Out physical altercation has now reportedly concluded, leading to Ace Steel being released, and negotiations about buying out CM Punk's contract. This has led to speculation about them potentially moving to WWE, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no talks between WWE and either man at this point.
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk
It's looking more and more certain that CM Punk won't be returning to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that a number of top stars in the company say they would refuse to work with Punk in the aftermath of his All Out press conference tirade and the backstage brawl that followed. Chris Jericho is the only performer mentioned by name in the report, and there are additional stories circulating that Jericho confronted Punk about his behavior after the brawl took place and had some harsh words to say.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Told CM Punk He Was A 'Cancer' After All Out
One locker room leader saw CM Punk as a growing problem backstage. Fightful Select has reported that after all the chaos took place during All Out weekend, Chris Jericho approached Punk to tell him that he was "cancer" to the locker room and a detriment to the company's well-being. After those comments Punk reportedly told Jericho something to the effect that it wasn't his business and that he needed to leave.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Involved In His Longest Term WWE Storyline Yet
In the span of a year, Sami Zayn went from chasing Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship to serving as the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. But it's not lost on Zayn that this is one of the longest WWE storylines he's been a part of. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn stated that they've only scratched the surface of what they're doing.
wrestlinginc.com
Frankie Kazarian Reflects On Formative AEW Group
Frankie Kazarian may not be competing on AEW television regularly anymore, but the veteran star was a crucial part of the early success that the company had, which he recently reminded people about on Twitter. Alongside Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels, SCU was one of the top acts for the promotion early on, and three years ago today they became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Says It Was Never A Secret WWE Star Would Ascend To Power
The wrestling landscape made an emphatic shift in the year 2022, with several shocking returns and moments that will last a lifetime in the eyes of fans. But none was more seismic than the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from his lifelong role as WWE Chairman and CEO. With Stephanie McMahon taking over the CEO side of things along with Nick Khan, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer for the WWE, overseeing the company's entire creative landscape. This role allowed the former WWE Champion to bring back several fan favorites who were released by Vince and create compelling storylines and moments for fans to marvel over.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Quarterly Dividend
More news is coming out from WWE corporate. the company announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors has declared the company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. In a news release on its corporate website, WWE revealed that...
Comments / 0