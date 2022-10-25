Read full article on original website
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
Motor racing-Perez fourth on Mexico grid after 'total mess'
MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sergio Perez suffered a setback to his hopes of becoming the first Mexican Formula One driver to win his home grand prix when he qualified fourth on Saturday with Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen on pole position.
Red Bull fined $7 million for overspending F1 cost cap
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fancy catering and energy drinks. Social security contributions and medical treatments for an employee that survived their illness. Those are some of the expenditures Red Bull claimed Friday it improperly misrepresented when submitting its 2021 financial report. It led to a breach of Formula One’s spending cap, set at $145 million for its debut season, and penalties handed down by the series governing body. The FIA on Friday ordered the F1 championship team to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season. The FIA found 13 discrepancies in an audit of over 75,000 line items on Red Bull’s 2021 financial report, team principal Christian Horner said. But he was adamant the areas of overspend had zero benefit on team performance. He called the penalties “draconian,” and said the cost cap structure inherited by first-year FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem was “immature.”
