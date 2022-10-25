Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Where Pennsylvania’s Governor lives
Harrisburg (WHTM) — It may be referred to as a residence, but a lot of people think of it as the “Governor’s Mansion.” Until 1858, Pennsylvania did not have an official Governor’s home. A Governor would either rent or buy a house and use it during his time in office.
abc27.com
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
abc27.com
Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November.
abc27.com
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania elk hunting season starts next week
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s elk hunting season begins this weekend and runs through the end of the week. The October 31 through November 5 season is the third elk hunting season of the year in Pennsylvania. This year 101 of the 178 Pennsylvania elk licenses are valid for the general season.
abc27.com
Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
abc27.com
Penn State Health to participate in national drug take-back day
(WHTM) — Penn State Health is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to a release, people can drop off medications, needles, and syringes from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at drive-through locations throughout the Midstate on Saturday. These locations include:
Comments / 9