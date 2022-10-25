Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season
Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight
When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Tony Stewart Wasn’t Completely Elated With His NHRA Debut, But How Fast Did the NASCAR Great Go?
Tony Stewart hit a speed in his NHRA debut that he never approached in a Hall of Fame NASCAR career. The post Tony Stewart Wasn’t Completely Elated With His NHRA Debut, But How Fast Did the NASCAR Great Go? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart Suggests His Next 20 Years May Come Down to 20 Seconds in Las Vegas
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart sounds as though he might be in NHRA racing for the long haul, one quarter-mile at a time. The post Tony Stewart Suggests His Next 20 Years May Come Down to 20 Seconds in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway as the Cup Series holds its penultimate playoff race at the circuit's shortest track.
Sporting News
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2022 Martinsville playoff race
With one race left before the final cut of the Cup Series postseason, Denny Hamlin finds himself on the outside looking in. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has put together one of the most sparkling careers in NASCAR history, winning 48 races on the circuit. He seems a certainty for the NASCAR Hall of Fame when all is said and done.
NASCAR driver makes absurd ‘Jesus’ comparison
Ty Gibbs compared himself to Jesus Christ after wrecking his teammate out of a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs again found himself on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, where he ultimately secured his sixth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Martinsville Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying. View the 2022 Martinsville starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
Alex Bowman’s Latest Decision Will Pay Dividends Next NASCAR Season
Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to the NASCAR Cup Series and will drive in Phoenix. The post Alex Bowman’s Latest Decision Will Pay Dividends Next NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals He Had a ‘Great Conversation’ With Kyle Larson This Week After Altercation
Two weeks ago, NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were competing in the South Point 400 Cup Series race when a heated altercation broke out. The first domino fell when Larson bumped Wallace into the wall on Turn 4. Wallace then deliberately spun Larson in a “dangerous act” of retaliation.
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule
NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
« Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023 Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4 ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
Chevrolet Clinches 41st NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer's Championship
Chevrolet clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championship – its second year straight – with two races remaining in the season. The 2022 season marks the manufacturer’s series-leading 41st title in NASCAR’s premier series, captured in the debut season of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.
Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. Had Themselves a Full-on Wrestling Match at Last Year's Martinsville Race
You don't see the names Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. pop up all that often in the NASCAR news cycle, but last year the Xfinity Series drivers made headlines after they got into a fight at the Martinsville Speedway race in April. The feuding racers needed to be physically separated from each other by NASCAR officials after they started scrapping on the ground like a couple of cage fighters.
NWMT: Corey LaJoie Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200; Jon McKennedy Secures 2022 Championship at Martinsville Featured
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 5