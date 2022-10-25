ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season

Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight

When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
NASCAR driver makes absurd ‘Jesus’ comparison

Ty Gibbs compared himself to Jesus Christ after wrecking his teammate out of a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs again found himself on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, where he ultimately secured his sixth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule

NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. Had Themselves a Full-on Wrestling Match at Last Year's Martinsville Race

You don't see the names Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. pop up all that often in the NASCAR news cycle, but last year the Xfinity Series drivers made headlines after they got into a fight at the Martinsville Speedway race in April. The feuding racers needed to be physically separated from each other by NASCAR officials after they started scrapping on the ground like a couple of cage fighters.
