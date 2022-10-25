Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
QSR magazine
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford
Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sporting special helmet sticker to honor late UGA legend Charley Trippi
Georgia will wear a special helmet sticker to honor former Georgia football legend Charley Trippi. Trippi recently passed away on Oct. 19. Trippi was 100 years old at the time of his passing and his death left an impact on the program. Last December, he turned 100 and his long life will be honored by Georgia.
Past, present and future converge for Gainesville (GA) football
It can be said that Friday night’s game against North Forsyth represented a fascinating timeline for Gainesville High School football. The Red Elephants past, present and maybe the future were all on display as they rallied in the second half for a 34-21 victory before a large and raucous crowd at ...
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings
The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley -- the heart of the Bulldog Nation -- has died. Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. “Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley...
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia
Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
Georgia high school featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'
CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton. Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field...
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
accesswdun.com
Vacant Buford home destroyed in fire
A vacant home in Buford was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, but no one was injured. According to a social media post from Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services, crews responded early Friday morning to the fire in the 600 block of Bona Road. Arriving crews found a vacant,...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
smokesignalsnews.com
Marble quarry tour provides interesting insight, history
Every year when October rolls around, I think, I really should take the marble quarry tour. The only time the public can see the quarry and marble operations is during the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Marble Festival, held the first weekend in October for the last 40 years, with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. After living in Pickens County for 16 years, I finally made the effort—and was so glad I did.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste
Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
accesswdun.com
GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck
A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
