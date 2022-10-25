Read full article on original website
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
First Look at the Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low
2022 marks yet another successful year for and its many Dunk variants. With another year of countless colorways, collaborations and silhouette remixes almost complete, first looks at what’s in store for 2023 have started to pop up. To the surprise of no one, the Dunk looks to remain a go-to for the Swoosh in its upcoming release plans. Most recently, a collaboration with Chinese skate shop Fly Streetwear has popped up in partnership with the Nike SB team on the SB Dunk Low.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
The Nike Air Max 97 Toggle Takes on Silver and Pink
Debuted the Air Max 97 in 1997 with the help of Christian Tresser’s design work. Tresser pulled inspiration from Japanese bullet-trains and 25 years later his creation is still a key part of the Swoosh’s annual offerings. Recent presentations of the sneaker have included retro looks such as the timeless “Silver Bullet,” a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and colorways upgraded with toggle lacing.
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
Moncler and fragment design Are Set to Drop a GORE-TEX TrailGrip GTX High Hiking Boot
Footwear designer Nathan VanHook has just taken to Instagram to reveal an upcoming pair of TrailGrip GTX High hiking boots with. Taking on more of a traditional hiking boot colorway, the design sees light-brown nubuck uppers, red rope laces, D rings with lace hooks, and an articulated sole that packs an EVA midsole, TPU spoiler, a carbon fiber plate, and a special Vibram Megagrip rubber compound treaded sole that is raised 4.5 cm in height. To keep the wearer dry, Moncler has also incorporated a water-repellent GORE-TEX membrane. fragment design branding arrives on the lateral side, heel, insole, and on the tongue.
Think Big With the Nike Air Foamposite One "Dream A World"
In 2022, the Air Foamposite One has yet to see its return to form as a major silhouette in the sneaker world. It managed to pick up some momentum with the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS-designed colorways that launched last year, however, it has only seen a few looks since. Most recently, this included a “Dream A World”-themed pair that draws inspiration from Seneca, a philosopher of Ancient Rome. Appearing first in black, Nike has now revealed a gray colorway for the theme.
FRAME and Diemme’s Footwear Collaboration Will Take You From City to Mountaintop
Co-ed fashion label FRAME has tapped on Italian footwear craftsmen Diemme for a hiking boot collaboration that will take you from city to mountaintop in a flash. The pairing has crafted a multi-faceted mountaineering boot that receives a contemporary makeover, taking notes from aircraft engineering and gear worn by aerospace specialists. The raw silhouette also looks to early NASA prototypes, with the model giving off an experimental, extra-terrestrial feel.
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
Barton Perreira’s New Vintage-Inspired Eyewear Is Ready for FW22
Bill Barton and Patty Perreira’s casually elegant eyewear company not only blends high-quality manufacturing elements and seasonal takes on trendy and classic styles, but it also combines their love for the craft along with the use of their surnames – thus establishing Barton Perreira. Since 2007, they’ve been...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of cozy apparel items like down jackets from Rick Owens, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of offerings including a slew of footwear pieces from. Nike. and styling items from Supreme for week 93. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to...
Diaspora Skateboards and atmos Ready Quilted Puma Suede VTG
Founded in 2010, skate crew and video production company Diaspora Skateboards is closely connected to both the local music and skateboarding scene in Tokyo, often combining skate footage with homegrown tracks in a process of “SYMBIOSIS.” For its latest project, it partners with leading sneaker shop atmos and.
Zadig&Voltaire Ushers in a New Era for Latest FW22 Menswear Collection
Fresh off celebrating its 25th anniversary, Zadig&Voltaire launches its Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection boasting refined looks and elevated designs. The latest campaign continues the luxury Parisian fashion house’s theme of collaborating with various talent to drop its menswear collections. This season sees Raff Law and William Franklyn-Miller enlisted to launch this range through subtle visuals.
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red Series Flaunts a Bold, Industrial Appearance With Fiery Accents
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red series is finally here. New models will live among the brand’s most rugged, tactical lineup, including the GA-B2100BNR-1A, GA-2200BNR-1A, GA-100BNR-1A and GA-700BNR-1A. Signature models — like the octagonal GA-B2100 and the oversized GA-100 — are enveloped in a striking black-and-red color combination that embodies the brand’s signature ruggedness and the lineup’s multidimensional facade.
Moon Boot® and ALANUI’s Capsule Collaboration Celebrates Italian Heritage
While watching the 1969 moon landing, Italian entrepreneur, Giancarlo Zanatta found himself mesmerized by the footwear sported by astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. The experience led Zanatta to found Moon Boot® in the early 1970s, a footwear brand that offers retro-futuristic snow boots. This season, the footwear brand joins forces with the dynamic Oddi siblings from the Milan-based knitwear brand, ALANUI for an exclusive capsule collection.
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
Elevated Sportswear Shines Through With Rising Brand MAGNLENS and Its SS23 Collection
British-born design enthusiast Andrew Buckler set out with a goal to satiate his curiosity and creative propensity within the world of fashion, thus developing the label Magnlens. As a rising brand that champions ethical fashion and long-lasting materials, its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection dives further into that ethos and continues to bridge together technical design and sustainability with unisex apparel for consumers.
Rowing Blazers Reconnects With Seiko for Colorful Sports Watches
Rowing Blazers has just dropped its latest collaboration with Seiko in the form a colorful collection of Sports 5 watches. Inspired by vintage watches, the 40mm workhorse timepieces see colorful dials in green, blue, and orange, as well as a black version with multi-colored indexes. Other details include a bilingual...
