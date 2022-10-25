2022 marks yet another successful year for and its many Dunk variants. With another year of countless colorways, collaborations and silhouette remixes almost complete, first looks at what’s in store for 2023 have started to pop up. To the surprise of no one, the Dunk looks to remain a go-to for the Swoosh in its upcoming release plans. Most recently, a collaboration with Chinese skate shop Fly Streetwear has popped up in partnership with the Nike SB team on the SB Dunk Low.

2 DAYS AGO