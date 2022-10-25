Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Farmers in Some Wisconsin Counties May be Eligible for USDA Physical Loss Loans
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin farmers in certain counties who lost property this summer due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for USDA physical loss loans. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Farm Service Agency is offering these low-interest loans for losses caused by flash flooding that occurred June 13-15, 2022.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's September Estimates of Unemployment
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for September 2022. In brief, the non seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows preliminary September 2022 unemployment rates decreased or stayed...
cwbradio.com
State Leaders Discuss Funds for Broadband Expansion
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Government and industry stakeholders met Tuesday to discuss how Wisconsin can best spend up to $1.2 billion the state may receive for expanding high-speed internet. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the funding comes as around 1.3 million people in Wisconsin still...
cwbradio.com
Judge Rejects League of Women Voters Appeal on Absentee Ballot Witness Addresses
(Bob Hague, WRN) A judge declines to issue a temporary injection allowing Wisconsin clerks to accept absentee ballots with missing information for witnesses. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a ballot witness address must include a street name, street number and municipality. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sued, seeking a ruling that an address can only be considered missing when the entire field is blank.
Comments / 0