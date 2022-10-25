(Bob Hague, WRN) A judge declines to issue a temporary injection allowing Wisconsin clerks to accept absentee ballots with missing information for witnesses. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a ballot witness address must include a street name, street number and municipality. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sued, seeking a ruling that an address can only be considered missing when the entire field is blank.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO