Read full article on original website
Related
Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022: Osaka and Serena Score Nearly $90M
Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have played only 30 matches between the two of them in 2022, as injuries and extended breaks kept them off the court. But the two tennis aces remained the biggest draws for brands looking to reach a global audience through female sports stars. The result: Osaka ($53.2 million) and Williams ($35.3 million) are the highest-earning female athletes on the planet, and the only ones who cracked Sportico’s top 100 athletes—male or female—published in May. Osaka has taken control of her business this year by launching her own agency, Evolve, with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. “I’ve spent...
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek on track to match another Serena Williams' milestone
The 21-years-old Pole is collecting titles, records and milestones everywhere she goes and soon she may match many tennis greats that used to compete on the WTA Tour. Without a doubt, Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished players in the history. The 23-time Grand Slam champion achieved almost everything a player may wish for and so it's not a surprise that Iga Swiatek is often compared to the 41-years-old American that played her last professional tennis match at this year's US Open.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
tennisuptodate.com
"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players
Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that if given a chance, she would be in an interesting dilemma to choose either Carlos Alcaraz's speed or John Isner's serve. During her playing career, the American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven Roland Garros titles. On Wednesday, a...
Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Gauff headline WTA Finals field
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A look at the eight women who are in the singles field for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begin Monday:. Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022) Past WTA Finals Appearances: 2021. Best WTA Finals Showing:...
tennisuptodate.com
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
Wawrinka advances with crowd-pleasing win at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after failing to serve out the match in the second set. Two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked...
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu splits with coach Sven Groeneveld despite recent promising form
Bianca has made a change in her team as the Canadian let go of Sven Groeneveld as her coach with the news announced by him on social media. Groeneveld has a long history in tennis having coached several prominent players such as Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic. He had been working with Andreescu for about a year with her showing some promising form in the past couple of weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"
Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:
Comments / 0