Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Council to consider restricting child access to some books in public libraries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Council this week will consider a resolution that would restrict children from accessing books “promoting sexuality” in the Greenville County Library System. (Above video was published on Sept. 23.) A copy of the resolution reads in part:. “The Greenville County Council...
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver, Lisa Ellis face off for SC Superintendent of Education
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The race for superintendent of education is on the ballot in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8 in South Carolina. Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will face off against Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. This week, the outgoing superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, who has held office...
WYFF4.com
Joey Russo, Sheryl Guarniero face off for Greenville County Council District 17
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two candidates are running for Greenville County Council's District 17 seat. It covers the northern portion of Greenville County. The race features Republican Joey Russo and Democrat Sheryl Guarniero. Russo defeated longtime incumbent Councilman Joe Dill in the Republican primary. He is a business owner...
WYFF4.com
GA, SC and NC Election officials highlight 'higher' early voting turnouts
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Voters have a week left to hit the polls and cast their votes early. According to John Michael Catalano, Spokesperson for the South Carolina State Election Commission, voter turnout for the midterm election has been significant since its start on Monday. "It took three days...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to deadly shooting in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Mauldin, according to the Greenville County Coroner's office. The coroner's office responded to the Lions Gate Apartments on Old Mill Road early Saturday morning. The coroner said 30-year-old Devonte Devario Byrd had at least one gunshot wound and...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
151 arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole, probation violations in South Carolina
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
WYFF4.com
Man charged with killing Spartanburg deputy dies, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man charged with shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June has died, according to Charles Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroners Office. Clevenger said that Duane L. Heard, 63, was living in hospice care in Rock Hill when he passed away around...
Should the Confederate flag on I-85 be allowed to stay up?
The confederate flag has long been a divisive and hot button topic. It especially has been that, over the years in South Carolina. Recently, a large and visible confederate flag was put up along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pickens County, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Greenville, according to the coroner. Troopers said Reanna Robinson, 21, of Anderson, went off the side...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
counton2.com
Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
Comments / 7