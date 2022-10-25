ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Duluth Police drone use expansion plan sparks privacy concerns

Bank robberies, standoffs and high risk search warrants. All things Duluth has seen over the last year, and Duluth Police said drones made each of those situations less dangerous for the officers involved. At a public meeting Wednesday, DPD presented its plan to expand the use of unmanned aerial systems,...
DULUTH, MN
5 Northland businesses recognized for being outstanding disability employers

The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) announced the Outstanding Disability Employers for 2022, and the list includes five Northland businesses. The five businesses include Wal-Mart in Duluth and Duluth Public Schools in the Large Employers category, Super One in Two Harbors in the Midsize Employers category, and Duluth-based EasyLiving, LLC and Grandma’s Marathon in the Small Employers category.
DULUTH, MN
Renovations Complete to St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s recently celebrated the new home of their Rejuvenation Center. A ribbon cutting was held Monday, October 24, 2022 at their location inside their Medical Office Pavilion. The $140,000 remodel allows the center to expand its offerings. Services provided include aesthetic procedures, facials, chemical...
DULUTH, MN
Haunted Ship Busy for Its Final Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – DULUTH, Minn. – The Haunted Ship, one of Duluth’s most popular Halloween attractions, was buzzing with folks ready to be scared on Friday. A large crowd was lined up all the way down the block outside the William A. Irvin, anxiously anticipating the self-guided tour.
DULUTH, MN
Northbound I-35 lane closure in Duluth scheduled for Monday

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 26, 2022. Motorists will encounter a lane closure on northbound I-35 in Duluth on Monday, Oct. 31, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The right lane closure is through the Twin Ports Interchange project area, from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue, and will be needed to set bridge girders.
DULUTH, MN
Northland forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 30, 2022. Quiet weather across the Northland with high temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s for Sunday and Monday. Next chance of precipitation appears during the Thursday to Friday timeframe.
Sunny and warm days ahead before front moves in later in the week

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 29, 2022. Seasonably very warm temperatures will last through Wednesday for all of the Northland. Thursday will be the start of temperatures beginning to cool closer to normal in north-central Minnesota, but remaining warm in northwestern Wisconsin. Rain showers also build into the Upper Midwest starting Wednesday night and last into the end of next week.
DULUTH, MN

