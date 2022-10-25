ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Craven CCC Havelock Campus hosting Engineering Spooktacular this Saturday

By Craig Ramey, Craven Community College
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAhf5_0ilrXstO00

NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will host an Engineering Spooktacular for Girl Scouts this Saturday.

Members of the media are invited to attend; however, this event is exclusively for Girl Scouts and registration is now closed. The event will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon in the STEM Center on the college’s Havelock campus.

Around 125 Girl Scouts, ranging from kindergarteners to high school seniors, will take part in a challenging day of spooky engineering activities. It’s all hands on deck for the first challenge, which requires participants to save a wiggly friend, Sam, from dark, treacherous, critter-filled seas.

Then it’s time to turn up the fright factor while kindergarten through third-grade girls craft a catapult and send spiders sky bound, then design and race batty cars.

Fourth and fifth graders will devise a creepy crawling spider robot and then learn to code robots to trick or treat for them.

Lastly, middle and high school girls will work side by side with engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East to craft an eerie, mysterious object from the shadows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Coastal photo club major competition

NEW BERN, N.C. — This year’s Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition is scheduled to happen Saturday, November 12th. The event will be held at our regular meeting place, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Doors will open at 9:00 am for entries submission and guest viewing. Judging will start […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

March for the 22 in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. — On November 11, 2020 (Veteran’s Day), The American Legion Post #539 and Toyota of New Bern hosted the 1st Annual March for The 22 event. To bring awareness to alarming Veteran suicide rates, with 22 pounds on our backs, ten walkers marched 22 kilometers from Pollocksville, North Carolina to Union Point […]
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Free Luncheon for Veterans, Spouses and Caregivers

The Craven County Veterans’ Council will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Nov. 11, 2022 at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC. his is a free lunch for all veterans and spouse or primary caregiver. The purpose of the luncheon is to honor the service and sacrifice of living veterans which includes the nearly 17,000 veterans of Craven County.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

ECU to host advocate, educator Bonny Shade

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will host advocate and educator Bonny Shade for a program titled “Just Another Assault: A Conversation to End Sexual Violence” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Minges Coliseum. Shade is a noted speaker and educator focusing on helping prevent sexual violence. She has spoken to over 15,000 students […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Emerge Gallery & Art Center announces November exhibition

GREENVILLE, N.C. — “Community Values,” featuring the faculty of Pitt Community College’s Fine Arts Department. The exhibition dates are November 4-27, 2022. The opening reception will be Friday, November 4 from 5:00pm-8:00pm as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The reception is free and open to the public. “Community Values” features over a dozen […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wildwood hosts first Halloween festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wildwood Park turned its facilities into a Halloween escape during their first Halloween festival weekend on Friday and Saturday. “This is our first Festival of Fright here at Wildwood Park, as everybody is catching on this park has been here for a year,” said Megan Howard, special events supervisor for Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

South Lenoir student places first in national FFA competition

KINSTON, N.C. — The FFA Creed has five paragraphs along with 258 words. Rachel Noble has spent years learning it, but especially learning what it is about. It was all worth it on Thursday when the South Lenoir High School sophomore won the top award in Creed Speaking competition at the National FFA Convention in […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE

NEW BERN, N.C. — New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amidst the busy bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Swim Guide goes year-round

NEW BERN, N.C. — Sound Rivers is taking water-quality testing year-round. For five years, the conservation organization has provided the public service that lets people know where it’s safe to swim in local waterways, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound — but only from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Now, a scaled-down version […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

New Bern police encouraging neighborhood watch programs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is reminding residents about ways to prevent crime in the area. Whether it’s break-ins, missing persons, or car accidents, officials say a neighborhood watch program could help solve or reduce crime. In light of the recent activity, New Bern Police are encouraging people to get […]
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Day in the life of Greenville Fire/Rescue

Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT Meteorologist David Sawyer got an inside look at the operations of Greenville Fire/Rescue. Friday was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

PCS names Errickson interim executive director of facilities & operations

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Aaron Errickson, who has served Pitt County Schools in facility service and special project roles since 2014, has been named the district’s interim executive director of facilities and operations according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Thursday. Errickson will assume duties vacated by assistant superintendent for operations Matt Johnson, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston.  Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries.  Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy