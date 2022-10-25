Read full article on original website
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
Carhartt and Rumpl Join For Rugged Outdoor Blanket Collection
Carhartt has just joined Rumpl for a seasonal range of blankets to keep you warm for the Fall/Winter season. Made for activities like camping and hiking, or for those that just wish to stay warm while soaking in the colorful hues of the season, the Carhartt x Rumpl collection features functional, lightweight blankets and ponchos made with durability in mind.
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
Longtime Partners Futura and Modernica Link Up for Fourth Furniture Collection
Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
An Iridescent Red Stripe Hits the Nike Air Max 97
It has been a busy year for the Air Max 97. In celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette has taken on a wide variety of looks, including the return of the fan-favorite “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways set to launch in the coming months.
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
Moncler and fragment design Are Set to Drop a GORE-TEX TrailGrip GTX High Hiking Boot
Footwear designer Nathan VanHook has just taken to Instagram to reveal an upcoming pair of TrailGrip GTX High hiking boots with. Taking on more of a traditional hiking boot colorway, the design sees light-brown nubuck uppers, red rope laces, D rings with lace hooks, and an articulated sole that packs an EVA midsole, TPU spoiler, a carbon fiber plate, and a special Vibram Megagrip rubber compound treaded sole that is raised 4.5 cm in height. To keep the wearer dry, Moncler has also incorporated a water-repellent GORE-TEX membrane. fragment design branding arrives on the lateral side, heel, insole, and on the tongue.
Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid Is Coming in "Brown Plaid"
Nike has just presented its latest Air Force 1 Mid in a “Brown Plaid” colorway. The release comes after the Swoosh dropped its recent “Tokyo 2003” colorway, but this time, the footwear specialist is bringing a slice of contemporary to the party. The Air Force 1 is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and an assemblage of releases have hit the shelves from retro-inspired looks to new-school colorway designs — but the “Brown Plaid” edition seems to sit right in the middle of both.
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
Think Big With the Nike Air Foamposite One "Dream A World"
In 2022, the Air Foamposite One has yet to see its return to form as a major silhouette in the sneaker world. It managed to pick up some momentum with the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS-designed colorways that launched last year, however, it has only seen a few looks since. Most recently, this included a “Dream A World”-themed pair that draws inspiration from Seneca, a philosopher of Ancient Rome. Appearing first in black, Nike has now revealed a gray colorway for the theme.
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
Craghoppers’ FW22 Collection Is All About "Day Trippin’"
Yorkshire-based outerwear brand Craghoppers has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The collection is titled “Day Trippin’,” and it comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent “Podium People” drop — which was a capsule that tilted toward a pastel-like color palette and incorporated darker sprinkles to represent the breezy colors that are associated with the winter season.
COMME des GARÇONS Wallet Taps Multidisciplinary Artist Diana Ejaita
One thing about COMME des GARÇONS Wallet that remains true is its cadence of both classic and lively wallet designs. Now, the CDG accessory sublabel has tapped multidisciplinary Berlin-based artist, Diana Ejaita, for a new wallet collaboration. The new offering sees Ejaita’s expanded skillset as an artist who specializes...
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
Rowing Blazers Reconnects With Seiko for Colorful Sports Watches
