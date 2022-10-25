In 2022, the Air Foamposite One has yet to see its return to form as a major silhouette in the sneaker world. It managed to pick up some momentum with the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS-designed colorways that launched last year, however, it has only seen a few looks since. Most recently, this included a “Dream A World”-themed pair that draws inspiration from Seneca, a philosopher of Ancient Rome. Appearing first in black, Nike has now revealed a gray colorway for the theme.

