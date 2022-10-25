Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 21. 1. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, making her the first woman to serve as dean of the medical school in its 129-year history.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades' 50 best hospitals for surgical care
Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 25, including the top hospitals for surgical care. Using 2019-2021 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthgrades analyzed risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for 15 of the most common in-hospital surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, joint replacement, prostate, spine and gastrointestinal surgeries. View the full methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past month and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health is eliminating 200 positions....
beckershospitalreview.com
The 14 fastest-growing healthcare companies
As three of the best-known brands in the world — Amazon, Netflix and Meta — fell off the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022, more than a dozen healthcare companies retained or gained spots on the 37th edition of the annual list. Fourteen healthcare companies made the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 21:. 1. Randy Oostra is retiring as CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica. 2. Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg. 3. Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cancer Treatment Centers of America switching EHR from Allscripts to Epic
Cancer Treatment Centers of America is transitioning its EHR from Allscripts to Epic following its acquisition in February by Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope. City of Hope is moving Cancer Treatment Centers' EHR, scheduling and revenue cycle systems to the parent organization's ConnectHope Epic platform, a City of Hope spokesperson told Becker's. Design work for the migration has already started, with a go-live at all Cancer Treatment Centers facilities planned for the fall of 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Holdings invests $1M in company founded by RWJBarnabas surgeon
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has invested $1 million in medical device company Lazzaro Medical, which offers robotic surgery tools for tracheal repair. Richard Lazzaro, MD, a thoracic surgeon with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, developed the system to make it safer...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trilogy Health Services breaks ground on Ohio facility
Louisville, Ky.-based Trilogy Health Services leadership joined representatives from the city of Lancaster, Ohio, Lancaster-Fairfield County, and Ohio University to break ground on a new senior living and post-acute campus in Lancaster on Oct. 27. The new facility will feature 113 rooms and offer various care options, including independent and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Montana State University, hospitals partner on rural cancer care
Bozeman-based Montana State University is partnering with Bozeman Health, Dillon's (Mont.) Barrett Hospital and the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Alexandria, Va., to create a model for delivering rural cancer care throughout Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Oct. 27. The five-year project launched in June and will first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates
Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:. 1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60...
beckershospitalreview.com
Color Health acquires Mood Lifters, launches new behavioral healthcare solution
Burlingame, Calif.-based Color Health completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based mental health organization Mood Lifters and also introduced a product expansion to connect people with healthcare resources. Color Health aims to expand access to mental healthcare by partnering with public health departments, school districts, and other population care entities...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses urge AG to intervene in sale of Louisiana hospitals
Members of the National Nurses United are asking Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to intervene in New Orleans-based LCMC Health's plans to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. LCMC Health announced the plans Oct. 10 to acquire New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional...
beckershospitalreview.com
Intermountain Healthcare gives $250K to Denver clinic catering to Latino community
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has handed over a $250,000 grant to a clinic in Denver that has historically served that city's Latino community. The grant will allow expansion at the city's Tepeyac Community Health Center, vastly increasing the number of patients the clinic can see, many of whom are either uninsured or underinsured, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Intermountain. The expansion will both quadruple the original facility’s size to 24,500 square feet and result in an annual patient capacity of 37,000 compared with the current 20,000 number, Intermountain said.
beckershospitalreview.com
New AI precision medicine tool adopted by UCLA, Rush, other health systems
Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland-based University Hospitals, and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network are among the health systems participating in a precision oncology research platform created by tech company Tempus. Tempus+ was developed to power collaborative research through the use of real-world data. The researchers get access to more than...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why rural hospitals aren't interested in new designation
The Rural Emergency Hospital designation is set to take effect in January, but many hospitals aren't interested in the program, Politico reported Oct. 27. CMS unveiled its proposed rural emergency hospital program in June, which aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to shutter infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Zimmer Biomet CEO joins Walgreens' board
Walgreens added Bryan Hanson, CEO and president of medical device company Zimmer Biomet, to its board of directors. Mr. Hanson joined the board Oct. 27, according to a news release. He will serve on Walgreens' compensation and leadership performance committee and its finance and technology committee. Before joining Zimmer Biomet...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Premo on his chief data officer role at Providence
Renton, Wash.-based Providence recently promoted Mark Premo to chief data officer and group vice president. Becker's reached out to Mr. Premo to discuss his new role and how data affects healthcare. Question: How is the role of chief data officer unique from other IT leadership positions?. Mark Premo: The chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals report 300% increase in RSV cases
A surge in respiratory syncytial virus is putting severe strain on children's hospitals nationwide. Hospitals first began seeing the unseasonable RSV rise in August. Now, many are reporting a case increase of over 300 percent compared to last month. On Sept. 8, CDC data shows the nation's RSV positivity rate...
beckershospitalreview.com
Flu positivity rate, hospitalizations on the rise: 7 FluView notes
More than 2,300 patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza were admitted to a hospital for the week ending Oct. 22, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. That's up from 1,674 patients admitted the previous week, though the CDC emphasizes that data in the reports are preliminary and may change as more reports are received.
