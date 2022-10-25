Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has handed over a $250,000 grant to a clinic in Denver that has historically served that city's Latino community. The grant will allow expansion at the city's Tepeyac Community Health Center, vastly increasing the number of patients the clinic can see, many of whom are either uninsured or underinsured, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Intermountain. The expansion will both quadruple the original facility’s size to 24,500 square feet and result in an annual patient capacity of 37,000 compared with the current 20,000 number, Intermountain said.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO