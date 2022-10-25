Read full article on original website
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost
SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
Request for funding insulin cost-share program advances to full San Antonio City Council
SAN ANTONIO — A council consideration request to connect people to affordable insulin options took another step towards becoming a reality. The request, co-authored by councilmembers Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia passed through the Community Health, Environment and Culture Committee on Thursday. During Thursday’s presentation, Metro Health...
'Run to Remember' honors Bexar County's fallen first responders
SAN ANTONIO — First responders sacrifice a lot in the name of public safety, and they sometimes pay the ultimate price. So far this year, Texas has experienced more law enforcement deaths than any other state. It accounts for nearly a quarter of officer fatalities in the United States, according to a report by Officer Down Memorial.
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
Neighbors met with city leader's to decide how to invest money
SAN ANTONIO — Now that voters have approved a record setting bond package, it's time to decide exactly how to invest the money. At Cassiano Park in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
'The ducks got the biggest applause': Spiritlandia night parade visitors disappointed after lackluster event
SAN ANTONIO — Spiritlandia, San Antonio's newly rebranded celebration of Dia de los Muertos meant to help bring the city into the national spotlight this time of year, responded to visitor complaints about Thursday night's kickoff event: a river parade that ended up being delayed and with fewer floats than expected.
Halloween babies! The Methodist Hospital NICU celebrates in the cutest way
SAN ANTONIO — It's a scary cute time of year on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Children's Hospital. The unit is celebrating Halloween by dressing up its tiniest patients in Halloween costumes. Tiny superheroes, bumblebees, princesses, and deliciously-sweet treats are bringing the smiles just in time for their first Halloween. It's a beloved annual tradition at the hospital.
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A new state hospital will be opening on the south side of San Antonio. But Bexar County wants to study how it could re-use the current campus to offer additional services to people with mental illness. County leaders and a non-profit leader are both calling it...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
'I miss him' | Friends and family of young father killed in crash raise money for funeral
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of 26-year-old Joe Palacios gathered Saturday for a barbeque plate sale to raise money to pay for his funeral. The benefit was held directly across from the site where a car he was riding in crashed last Wednesday. San Antonio police said Palacios...
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne
BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
Champ's owner had a health emergency and is moving, so she needs to find him a home | Forgotten Friends
HELOTES, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we met up with Champ, an 8-year-old German Shepherd mix...
Multiple fire departments responded to battle blaze at northwest side apartment complex
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to battle a blaze at an apartment complex in Balcones Heights early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:32 a.m. at the 800 block of Gentlemen Rd. at the Terrace House Apartments. Officials say the fire broke out in the first...
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
SAN ANTONIO — Driving up 281 North from downtown, you've likely seen the Wittigs sign. The building off Avenue B is taking on new life. It now serves as the new Refugee Resettlement Services building for Catholic Charities of San Antonio. As KENS 5 learned, there's now a greater...
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
Calvary Chapel serves migrants, homeless in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Since opening on July 7, the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center has served 42,847 migrant asylum seekers according to the city. And at the same time, Catholic Charities has opened a new refugee center in the Pearl district. So when Calvary Chapel of San Antonio prepared...
Gov. Abbott campaigns in San Antonio on first day of early voting
SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in the San Antonio area Monday for a campaign stop at a popular restaurant on the city's near north side. The governor's Get Out The Vote stop was set to being at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Chris Madrid’s, located at 1900 Blanco Road.
