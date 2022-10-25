ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost

SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Request for funding insulin cost-share program advances to full San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO — A council consideration request to connect people to affordable insulin options took another step towards becoming a reality. The request, co-authored by councilmembers Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia passed through the Community Health, Environment and Culture Committee on Thursday. During Thursday’s presentation, Metro Health...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Halloween babies! The Methodist Hospital NICU celebrates in the cutest way

SAN ANTONIO — It's a scary cute time of year on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Children's Hospital. The unit is celebrating Halloween by dressing up its tiniest patients in Halloween costumes. Tiny superheroes, bumblebees, princesses, and deliciously-sweet treats are bringing the smiles just in time for their first Halloween. It's a beloved annual tradition at the hospital.
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
BOERNE, TX
San Antonio, TX
