The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The Troops
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problems
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
Bears show signs they're building legit offense
Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season
Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was against the Minnesota Vikings when he recorded a 118.7 QBR. On Sunday, the second-year...
New York Giants offense goes sleepless in Seattle, losing to Seahawks 27-13
The New York Giants’ four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday as they were defeated by the
New York Giants schedule: Win streak ends before Week 9 bye
New York Giants schedule: Week 9 (Bye) Next Opponent: vs. Houston Texans (Week 10) Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov.
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Fields, Montgomery share blame for game-changing Parsons TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game
The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.
Belichick surpasses George Halas in coaching wins
On Sunday, Bill Belichick notched the 325th win of his head coaching career, marking him the second-winningest head coach behind Don Shula and surpassing Bears' legend George Halas. The longtime head coach is 22 wins behind Shula for the winningest head coach. Belichick sealed the deal over Halas with a...
What we learned in Bears' 49-29 shootout loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again, the Bears dug a giant hole against a more talented team. Once again, they didn't have enough juice in the tank to overcome a 21-point deficit. That was the story in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it was the story Sunday where the Bears fell to 3-5 after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboys + score prediction
The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT
There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game. While not technically a designed Hail...
Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown
During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball, but remained untouched. In turn, Parsons jumped up and ran the ball 36 yards to score six points and swing the momentum back in the Cowboys' favor.
Michael Jordan wanted to play wide receiver for the Bears
Michael Jordan wished to be a three-sport athlete, according to ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt. "He [Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver," Wannstedt said on NBC's Football Aftershow. The NBA Hall of Famer was a versatile athlete, playing basketball for 15 seasons and baseball for one season. It certainly would...
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
'Work in progress' Leatherwood in 'good spot' as Bears debut looms
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Alex Leatherwood arrived in Chicago as a former first-round pick looking for a fresh start after being cut by the Raiders. But the Alabama product quickly faded into the background after going on the Non-Football Injury List with a case of mononucleosis. The Bears opened Leatherwood's...
Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys
When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference
Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career. Embiid hit the game-winning shot in the contest, a 3-pointer...
