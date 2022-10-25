Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.

2 DAYS AGO