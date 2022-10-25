ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche Taycan Facelift Due In 2024, 1,000-HP Turbo GT Variant Also On The Way

The Porsche Taycan is expected to be facelifted for the 2024 model year. The electric sedan will receive a minor styling update, with new larger headlights and a slightly updated bumper design. The general exterior and interior design of the car is expected to remain the same however, meanwhile range and power numbers should also be similar to existing figures.
MKBHD Drives The Original Tesla Roadster, Says It’s A Real Sports Car

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has recently set up a separate car-focused channel called Auto Focus and has been producing some quite unique videos, mostly featuring (usually electric) cars that he’s spent some time with. He most recently drove the original Tesla Roadster and actually had some very interesting and new points to make about it, especially when it comes to the driving experience.
1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Coming To SEMA With Leaf Power

This very cool looking Leaf-swapped 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup is one of the official Nissan concepts shown at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. It was built for Nissan by Tommy Pike Customs and it looks far sportier than the original truck, with its big front apron, oversized wheels and lowered stance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Watch Tesla Model 3 (LFP) Driven Until It Stops: Fully Discharged

The Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus/SR+) is one of the most popular EVs, with quite decent specs, but today we will take a look at what happens when it runs out of energy. At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 RWD has a range...
Convert Any Bike Into An E-Bike With This Affordable Conversion Kit

You could definitely say that e-bikes are the biggest evolution in the world of bicycles ever since these two-wheeled contraptions were invented. Sure, cycling tech in general has advanced leaps and bounds over the couple of centuries it's been around. However, it's with today's crop of electric bicycles that we've started to see two-wheelers in all sorts of funky shapes and sizes.
Watch Joe Biden Lay Down Rubber In Ford's F-100 Eluminator EV

The last time US President Joe Biden was invited on Jay Leno's Garage was in 2016, when he was Vice President. At the time, he drove Jay Leno in his personal 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Fast forward to 2022, and Joe Biden is back on Jay Leno's Garage. This time,...
Over 24,000 Tesla Model 3s Recalled In The US Over Seat Belt Issue

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated in the past that the notion of what a recall is should be changed, given that so many issues can be fixed via over-the-air updates. But that can’t fix an improperly reassembled seat belt buckle that was incorrectly put together, the problem potentially present in some 24,000 Model 3s manufactured from 2017 through 2022, now subject to a new recall.
Toyota Halves bZ4X Lease Down Payment In Japan To Spur Sales

Things are not going well for Toyota's first-ever mass-produced EV, the bZ4X. Toyota recalled all bZ4X SUVs and halted production only two months after launch upon discovering that sharp turns and sudden braking could loosen a hub bolt, increasing the risk of a wheel falling off. The issue was fixed...
IDRA Group's Giga Press For Tesla Cybertruck "Packed And Ready To Go"

IDRA Group's Giga Press, the largest and arguably most famous high-pressure die casting machine in the world, is now packaged and headed to Tesla's Gigafactory Texas in Austin. The Italian company making the 9,000-ton Giga Press has shared a photo on LinkedIn showing a massive shipping box at its factory...
AUSTIN, TX
Mercedes-Benz More Than Doubled All-Electric Car Sales In Q3 2022

Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 520,100 global car sales during the third quarter of 2022, which is 20% more than a year ago. The number includes 517,800 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars (up 21%) and a small number of vans. The German manufacturer clearly is recovering from the weaker first part of the year.
Watch Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Version In Bjørn's Banana Box Test

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz already impressed us in the first few tests in Europe, but how about its commercial ID. Buzz Cargo version?. Well, according to the latest Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test, it excels in terms of cargo potential. The two-row, 5-seat passenger version, tested previously, was...
BP Pulse To Build Gigahub Fast Charging Network For Ride-Hail Fleets

BP Pulse announced that it plans to build in the US a series of large, EV fast-charging hubs - called Gigahubs - designed to serve ride-hail and taxi fleets near airports and high-demand locations. The first BP Pulse Gigahub will be located at one of Hertz’s sites near Los Angeles...
The Velotric Nomad 1 Is A Fat-Tire, Go-Anywhere E-Bike

Velotric is a new player in the world of cycling, having just opened its doors in 2021. However, the company is making waves in the e-bike scene, thanks to its value-packed bikes. Now on its second model, the brand's first model was a huge success, thanks to its practicality and attractive $1,199 USD price tag. If the Discovery 1 was aimed at casual e-bikers looking for a dependable daily companion, the new Nomad 1 takes things a step further.
Rivian R1T Vs Ford F-150 Lightning: 30,000-Pound Tractor Pull Trial

By now, chances are you've seen many videos from owners and reviewers highlighting the towing abilities of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. You probably have an idea of how good these electric pickups are at towing. However, we're pretty sure you haven't seen these trucks going head-to-head in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Volkswagen: We Have More Than 20,000 Orders For The ID. Buzz

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) announced that more than 20,000 ID. Buzz orders have been placed. According to the company, that's the number before the ID. Buzz was even displayed at dealerships, which indicates quite significant interest in Europe, where the new all-electric van is available. Lars Krause, Brand Management Board...

