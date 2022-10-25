Read full article on original website
Official Postgame Notebook | Rebels run past Texas A&M
• Today's meeting was the 14th all-time between Ole Miss and Texas A&M, dating back to 1911. • Texas A&M leads the all-time series vs. Ole Miss, 9-3. • The original record is 9-5 in favor of A&M, with wins in 2014 and 2016 by Ole Miss vacated due to NCAA ruling.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Ole Miss game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's loss against Ole Miss. The Aggies go to 3-5 on the season and take on SEC East foe Florida from Kyle Field next weekend in a 11:00 am kickoff. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Rebels fed Quinshon Judkins and delivered a 31-28 road win over Texas A&M
On his 19th birthday, Quinshon Judkins was fed the football over and over again. When Ole Miss needed him late, the true freshman delivered and the Rebel defense held on en route to a career high night, helping Ole Miss leave College Station with a 31-28 win on Saturday. Judkins...
It's do-or-die time for Ole Miss at the SEC Soccer Tournament
It's deja vu all over again for the Ole Miss soccer team today. The Rebels (9-6-3, 3-6-1 SEC) open the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla., today at 1 p.m. against the LSU Tigers (9-3-6, 4-2-4 SEC). The Rebels and Tigers just faced off in Baton Rouge on Thursday with LSU taking a 4-1 win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
The Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss sets the stage for massive showdown with Alabama
David Johnson and Ben Garrett hand out helmet stickers and take in what Ole Miss has created after their huge road win at Texas A&M...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's future as Ole Miss football coach pondered by 247Sports' analyst Josh Pate
Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020, and helped turn the program around. Would he ever leave Oxford? On a recent edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate was asked by a listener if Kiffin would leave for any other job aside from Alabama, and he had an interesting response.
Podcast | What just happened and what's about to happen for the Ole Miss Rebels
Host Brad Logan recaps what we watched play out in College Station late Saturday night and what it all means for Ole Miss moving ahead...
247Sports
