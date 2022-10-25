KCRA Today: Stockton serial killings case gag order request, teacher charged with hiding teen, Sac affordable housing vote

Read full article on original website
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
KCRA.com
Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students on two separate occasions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students twice this week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. C.K. McClatchy High School students reported to the district that men attempted to rob them in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, a spokesperson told KCRA 3 on Saturday. The attempts happened on two separate occasions.
KCRA.com
Sacramento mayor, advocacy group responds to rise in homeless-related fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a KCRA 3 investigation into the rise of homeless-related fire incidents in the city of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a homeless advocacy group spoke with us about the problem. The investigation detailed that homeless-related fires have spiked 77% in recent years, but the number...
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
KCRA.com
State Assembly 10th District: KCRA sits down with candidates Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen
The state Assembly race to represent areas including south Sacramento and Elk Grove in the 10th District is between two Democratic city councilmembers: Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra and Elk Grove council member Stephanie Nguyen. In separate interviews with KCRA 3, the candidates each shared similar sentiments when reflecting on their...
KCRA.com
Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season
SAN FRANCISCO — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday it was delaying the...
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
eastrockawaygull.com
Latest in the Stockton Murder Mystery
After a long investigation and living in fear, Stockton police are proud to announce that they have arrested a 43-year-old serial killer by the name of Wesley Brownlee. He was linked to the six murders and one wounding of a homeless woman. Brownlee was arrested on October, 15th at around 2 AM while so-called “hunting”. Brownlee was held in court on Tuesday, October, 18. He was charged with three murders. The night of his arrest he was found with a firearm in his waistband. Later on, the firearm was confirmed as the gun used to kill the innocent victims.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 28 to 30
From Day of the Dead, Halloween and Diwali celebrations to food festivals and more, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
abc10.com
Vigil held for former Capradio director killed in East Sacramento robbery
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr.
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
SFist
Public Defender In Stockton Serial Killer Case Calls Law Enforcement Statements 'Inflammatory,' But Gag Order Denied
It's sort of inevitable that cops who think they nabbed a serial killer after six killings occurred are going to make inflammatory statements. But serial killer suspect Wesley Brownlee is still technically a suspect, he has not entered a plea, and his public defender is doing her best to get him a fair trial.
KCRA.com
State Superintendent of Public Instruction: KCRA sits down with candidates Lance Christensen, Tony Thurmond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide who should lead roughly 6 million students and oversee billions of dollars in public funding as the state superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent works to help improve student academic performance, guides school districts on education policy and heads up the Department...
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
vallejosun.com
Civil rights groups challenge ruling that Vallejo cops can demand licenses at DUI checkpoints
VALLEJO – A Vermont man has filed a legal challenge in an effort to overturn a recent appeals court decision which rejected a claim that the man’s 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to produce his driver’s license at a 2014 drunk driving checkpoint in Vallejo.
Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
