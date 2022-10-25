ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA Today: Stockton serial killings case gag order request, teacher charged with hiding teen, Sac affordable housing vote

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago
KCRA.com

Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students on two separate occasions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students twice this week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. C.K. McClatchy High School students reported to the district that men attempted to rob them in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, a spokesperson told KCRA 3 on Saturday. The attempts happened on two separate occasions.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

SAN FRANCISCO — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday it was delaying the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastrockawaygull.com

Latest in the Stockton Murder Mystery

After a long investigation and living in fear, Stockton police are proud to announce that they have arrested a 43-year-old serial killer by the name of Wesley Brownlee. He was linked to the six murders and one wounding of a homeless woman. Brownlee was arrested on October, 15th at around 2 AM while so-called “hunting”. Brownlee was held in court on Tuesday, October, 18. He was charged with three murders. The night of his arrest he was found with a firearm in his waistband. Later on, the firearm was confirmed as the gun used to kill the innocent victims.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: KCRA sits down with candidates Lance Christensen, Tony Thurmond

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide who should lead roughly 6 million students and oversee billions of dollars in public funding as the state superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent works to help improve student academic performance, guides school districts on education policy and heads up the Department...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
Queen City News

Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

