How does Zero-Emission fit in the Southwest Industrial Corridor Modernization plan?

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The Southwest Side is no stranger to truck traffic. Distribution and warehouse facilities and industry, such as asphalt, oil, and gas, bring heavy diesel vehicles to neighborhood streets. If you’ve ever biked or walked through 31st Street, you have probably encountered the pungent smell of diesel exhaust.
