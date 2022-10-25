Early Addition: Meet the 'It' driving instructor for rich Manhattan teens
Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where e-bikers shouldn't really ride on the sidwalk . Here's what else is happening:
- The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the oversight group that investigates NYPD misconduct and "recommends" discipline, now has the authority to handle claims of racial profiling .
- New York City is appealing a Staten Island judge's ruling that an FDNY firefighter couldn't be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Meet Shanti Gooljar, the 60-year-old Guyanese woman who's the "it" driving instructor for wealthy Manhattan teens.
- The Rumpus founder Stephen Elliott, who was anonymously accused of rape on the infamous Shitty Media Men list , appears to be on the verge of going to trial with his lawsuit against the list's creator.
- Fake meat companies are laying people off after a rough period of sales that Beyond Meat categorized as "ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category."
- The new British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is somewhere between 5'5" and 5'7" , depending on which site you check.
- Among the Vacation Class , fall is the new summer.
- This is the story of all things crypto .
- Three different new movies out this fall feature violence against donkeys.
- Professional face slapping tournaments are coming to Vegas.
- And finally, save the donkeys:
