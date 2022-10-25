ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Red Devils identify preferred long-term successor to David de Gea

By Greg Lea
 3 days ago

Manchester United have identified AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as their preferred long-term replacement for David de Gea, according to reports.

The Spain international remains the undisputed No.1 at Old Trafford for now, but United are beginning to plan for life after the long-serving shot-stopper, who has now been at the club for 11 years.

De Gea is still only 31 but there are doubts over his compatibility with Erik ten Hag's favoured style of play after some early-season mistakes when asked to play out from the back.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Image credit: Getty)

United are keeping close tabs on Maignan, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham next summer.

The France international helped Milan win the Serie A title last term, attracting the interest of several other major clubs around Europe.

Valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt , Maignan is under contract at the San Siro until 2026 and it will not be easy for his suitors to prise him away from his current employers.

But according to Italian outlet Calcio Style , United are ready to make a push for the former Lille custodian, who Ten Hag believes could be the answer between the sticks.

The report states that Tottenham are willing to offer Maignan a five-year deal worth around £5.7m net per season, with United willing to hand the goalkeeper a similar type of deal.

Brentford , Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also cited as admirers of Maignan, but none of those clubs are expected to be in the running to sign him.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds the club's supporters (Image credit: Getty)

United will also have a big decision to make on Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest .

The England international has hit out at a lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, and United must decide whether to keep him as No.1 next season or move him on permanently.

Ten Hag's team will lock horns with Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future has intensified since he refused to come on against Tottenham last week, with Chelsea among the clubs linked with a January move.

However, Erik ten Hag wants the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to see out his contract at Old Trafford .

Meanwhile, United are reportedly prepared to fight it out with Chelsea and PSG to sign Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar – and have been linked with a mega-money move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix .

